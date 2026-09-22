Man sentenced after conviction in Villa Rica police officer's kidnapping

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The Brief Bryan Myers was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus 30 years after being convicted of kidnapping a Villa Rica police officer. Myers sped away with Officer Victoria Hamilton hanging out of his moving vehicle during a traffic stop. A Carroll County jury found Myers guilty of kidnapping, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and firearm charges.



A man was sentenced to life after being convicted of kidnapping a Villa Rica police officer during a traffic stop, according to the West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

The charges stem from a March 12, 2025, traffic stop, when Villa Rica Officer Victoria Hamilton pulled Bryan Myers over for a tag light violation.

According to prosecutors, the officer smelled marijuana and asked Myers to step out of the vehicle.

After getting out of the car, Myers argued about the stop and tried to force his way back into the driver's seat. During the struggle, Myers shifted the car into drive and sped off while Officer Hamilton was still hanging out the open driver's door, prosecutors said.

The district attorney's office added that as the car accelerated, Myers tried to shove the officer out of the moving vehicle while reaching for a loaded gun in his waistband. Officer Hamilton managed to force the car to a stop long enough to break free, and Myers ran into the woods, dropping his gun as he fled.

Earlier this month, a Carroll County jury convicted Myers of kidnapping, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and firearm charges.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Myers to life with the possibility of parole plus 30 years to serve.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors have not detailed the full extent of Officer Hamilton's injuries, nor have they released details on when or where police captured Myers after he fled into the woods.