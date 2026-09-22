GBI assists Jefferson police with shooting at Subway restaurant off US-129

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police and state investigators on the scene of a shooting at a Subway restaurant on US-129 in Jefferson on Sept. 22, 2026. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Jefferson Police Department with a shooting investigation at a Subway restaurant. Police responded to the location on US Hwy 129 near Exit 137, where traffic is currently backed up. Authorities stated there is no active threat to the general public at this time.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to assist Jefferson Police following a shooting at a Subway restaurant in Jackson County on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

The Jefferson Police Department responded to an active investigation at the Subway located at 5210 US-129 near Exit 137.

In a public statement, police warned drivers to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays surrounding the scene. Department officials confirmed there is no active threat to the general public.

GBI officials confirmed that state agents were requested by Jefferson police to assist with a shooting investigation, noting the scene remains active.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding potential victims, suspects, or what led up to the shooting. It is currently unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.