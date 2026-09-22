Man charged with arson in Sandy Springs Sonic fire, police say

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The Brief Luis Quintana was arrested for arson and burglary following a structure fire at a Sonic restaurant in Sandy Springs. Detectives found that business funds were stolen, and the security camera system was disabled before the fire started. Investigators executed a search warrant at Quintana's residence, recovered evidence, and took him into custody.



A man faces arson and burglary charges after police said he stole money, disabled security cameras, and set fire to a Sonic restaurant early Tuesday morning, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

What we know:

The fire happened around 4:55 a.m. at the Sonic located on Roswell Road.

Police said that during their investigation, detectives found that business funds had been stolen and that the building's security camera system was intentionally disabled before the fire.

Investigators identified Luis Quintana as the suspect and obtained arrest and search warrants. Officers located Quintana at his home and took him into custody without incident. Police noted that evidence connected to the crime was recovered during the investigation.

Quintana was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is charged with first-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether Quintana was an employee or former employee of the restaurant, nor have they stated the exact amount of money stolen from the business.