Tire manufacturer Pirelli announces $1.2B expansion at Rome facility

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The Brief Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli will invest $1.2 billion to expand its headquarters and factory in Rome, according to the governor's office. The multi-year project will create 1,000 new jobs, roughly quintupling the company's current footprint in the region, state officials said. Company executives expect the expansion to happen in two phases, with bulk hiring slated to begin in 2029.



Global tire manufacturer Pirelli will invest $1.2 billion to expand its facility in Rome, creating 1,000 new jobs over the coming years, according to an announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp.

What we know:

The expansion is expected to grow Pirelli’s presence at its 100 Pirelli Drive plant, where state officials said the company currently employs 234 workers across its headquarters and manufacturing operations. Pirelli originally established its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations in Rome in 2002.

According to the governor's office, company officials plan to execute the rollout in two distinct phases. The initial phase will add advanced robotics equipment, followed by a secondary phase introducing traditional manufacturing processes that will require the majority of new hires.

Pirelli North America CEO Claudio Zanardo stated the expanded facility will incorporate new technologies such as advanced robotics and the company's "Cyber Tyre" platform to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity.

"For over two decades, Pirelli has been a valued presence in our state, and I'm thankful that our efforts to grow this partnership are paying off with even more jobs for hardworking Georgians," Kemp said. "This historic investment will expand Pirelli's footprint with roughly five times more positions than they currently employ across the region, and we wish them continued success here in the No. 1 state for business."

State officials said the bulk of hiring for the project is slated to begin in 2029, with full operations projected for 2033.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared salary details, job descriptions, or hiring specifics for the new roles. It remains unclear what state or local tax incentives may have been offered to secure the multi-billion-dollar deal.