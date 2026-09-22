Who shot Jaylon Baker? Mother begs for killer to surrender to police

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for the killer of 25-year-old aspiring singer Jaylon Baker, who was shot and killed on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. His mother, Genese Baker, is pleading for the shooter to turn themselves in so "nobody else gets hurt." Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.



A mother is searching for answers and pleading for justice after her son, an aspiring singer, was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta earlier this month.

Centennial Olympic Park Drive shooting

What we know:

Atlanta police found Jaylon Baker dead around noon on Sept. 2 on the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW. A law enforcement officer went directly to the door of his mother, Genese Baker, to break the news that her son had been gunned down.

Genese Baker described her son as a young who loved to sing, dance, and perform since he was a young child. He wanted to spread joy and share his music. She laid her son to rest two weeks ago, saying through tears that she prays the killer turns themselves in to let the law handle it.

Atlanta police search for killer

What we don't know:

Investigators searching for the person who shot Baker. Authorities have not released any details regarding potential suspects or surveillance footage from the scene.

Crime Stoppers reward offered

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

The victim's family has also established a page to help cover expenses.