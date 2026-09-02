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Homicide investigation underway at downtown Atlanta apartments, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Downtown
Published September 2, 2026 3:14 PM EDT
Published September 2, 2026 3:14 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are investigating the death of a man at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta.
    • Officers responded to the scene shortly after noon on Wednesday following a report of an injured person.
    • Authorities have released limited details and have not yet confirmed how the man died.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a homicide at a downtown Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that a man has died at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive. The call came in around noon for a person injured. 

Authorities have released limited information.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man died as police are investigating the incident. 

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time. 

The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department. 

DowntownCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlanta Police Department