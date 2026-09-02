Homicide investigation underway at downtown Atlanta apartments, police say

The Brief Police are investigating the death of a man at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta. Officers responded to the scene shortly after noon on Wednesday following a report of an injured person. Authorities have released limited details and have not yet confirmed how the man died.



Police are investigating a homicide at a downtown Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that a man has died at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive. The call came in around noon for a person injured.

Authorities have released limited information.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man died as police are investigating the incident.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.