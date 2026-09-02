Homicide investigation underway at downtown Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a homicide at a downtown Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that a man has died at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive. The call came in around noon for a person injured.
Authorities have released limited information.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the man died as police are investigating the incident.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department.