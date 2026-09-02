Fatal crash on I-85 S causes delays at Indian Trail Lilburn Road
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A fatal motor vehicle accident has shut down three lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound at Indian Trail Lilburn Road, prompting police to urge drivers to avoid the area.
What we know:
Gwinnett County Police reported that three lanes of Interstate 85 Southbound at Indian Trail Lilburn Road are currently closed because of the deadly crash.
Emergency responders have not set a specific time for the lanes to clear, and officials advise motorists to find alternate travel routes to avoid severe backups.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details regarding the number of vehicles involved, whether any injuries occurred, or what caused the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gwinnett County Police Department, which posted a public traffic update.