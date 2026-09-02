Fatal crash on I-85 S causes delays at Indian Trail Lilburn Road

article

The Brief Three southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Indian Trail Lilburn Road are blocked following a fatal car crash. Authorities have not provided an estimated time for when all lanes will reopen. Drivers traveling through Gwinnett County should expect major traffic delays and seek alternate routes.



A fatal motor vehicle accident has shut down three lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound at Indian Trail Lilburn Road, prompting police to urge drivers to avoid the area.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police reported that three lanes of Interstate 85 Southbound at Indian Trail Lilburn Road are currently closed because of the deadly crash.

Emergency responders have not set a specific time for the lanes to clear, and officials advise motorists to find alternate travel routes to avoid severe backups.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the number of vehicles involved, whether any injuries occurred, or what caused the crash.