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Fatal crash on I-85 S causes delays at Indian Trail Lilburn Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County
Updated September 2, 2026 1:59 PM EDT Published September 2, 2026 1:14 PM EDT
article

Gwinnett County Police reported that three lanes of Interstate 85 Southbound at Indian Trail Lilburn Road are closed on Sept. 2, 2026, because of a car crash. (Credit: GDOT)

The Brief

    • Three southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Indian Trail Lilburn Road are blocked following a fatal car crash.
    • Authorities have not provided an estimated time for when all lanes will reopen.
    • Drivers traveling through Gwinnett County should expect major traffic delays and seek alternate routes.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A fatal motor vehicle accident has shut down three lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound at Indian Trail Lilburn Road, prompting police to urge drivers to avoid the area. 

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police reported that three lanes of Interstate 85 Southbound at Indian Trail Lilburn Road are currently closed because of the deadly crash. 

Emergency responders have not set a specific time for the lanes to clear, and officials advise motorists to find alternate travel routes to avoid severe backups. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding the number of vehicles involved, whether any injuries occurred, or what caused the crash. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gwinnett County Police Department, which posted a public traffic update. 

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