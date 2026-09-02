Fire sends massive plume of black smoke over Perimeter Mall

The Brief Firefighters responded to a fire near Perimeter Mall Wednesday. A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the area. The fire has been extinguished, but its cause and exact location remain under investigation.



A fire near Perimeter Mall sent a massive plume of black smoke into the air Wednesday before firefighters were able to bring the flames under control.

A heavy fire department presence remained in the area after the fire was extinguished.

Cause of fire under investigation

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear exactly where the fire started. Initial reports indicated it was either at or near the P.F. Chang's restaurant at Perimeter Mall.

Officials have not released information about what sparked the fire or whether anyone was injured.

Additional details are expected as fire officials investigate the cause.