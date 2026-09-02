Fatal shooting in Meriwether County; Blue Alert also issued

The Brief Police and GBI agents are gathered at the Meriwether County Inn on Spring Street. A fatal shooting has been confirmed. The GBI has also issued a Blue Alert for a murder suspect. However, connection to Spring Street shooting unconfirmed at this time.



A large law enforcement investigation involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Warm Springs, which is located between Atlanta and Columbus.

What we know:

The investigation is centered at the Meriwether Country Inn on Spring Street, where authorities could be seen gathered outside the motel.

Officials have not yet released many details as of 5 a.m. Wednesday. A Meriweather County Sheriff's Office deputy did confirm to a photojournalist that they are on the scene of a fatal shooting. At this time, it is unknown who was shot or why.

GBI issues Blue Alert for suspect wanted in Warm Springs death

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue Alert for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a death in Warm Springs.

Jimmie Steverson

According to the alert issued Wednesday morning, Jimmie Steverson is wanted in connection with the death of Chris Fisher, which the GBI says occurred Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Warm Springs. The alert does not say who Fisher is, how he died or where in Warm Springs the incident occurred.

The alert comes as the GBI is involved in a large law enforcement investigation involving a fatal shooting at the Meriwether County Inn on Spring Street. Authorities have not confirmed whether the death mentioned in the Blue Alert is connected to the investigation at the inn, and it remains unclear who was shot at the motel.

Steverson is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and about 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and dreadlocks. He was last seen in Warm Springs on Tuesday wearing a black T-shirt and black gym shorts. The GBI says he may be traveling in a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado WITH TAX #dej2082.

Authorities warn that he should be considered dangerous and urge anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 911.