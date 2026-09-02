Family dispute leads to shooting on Griffin Street in NW Atlanta

The Brief One person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Griffin Street. Atlanta police say the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.



One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting at a home in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the home on Griffin Street.

Dispute involving family members

What they're saying:

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving family members.

What we don't know:

The condition of the person who was shot has not been released. Police have also not provided information about what led to the dispute or whether anyone has been arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.