Crash knocks out power near Lavista Road, Laurelgate Drive

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The Brief An overnight crash caused a power outage in part of DeKalb County. The crash happened near Lavista Road and Laurelgate Drive. A truck may have struck a power pole, bringing down power lines.



An overnight crash left part of DeKalb County without power after a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole.

The crash happened near Lavista Road and Laurelgate Drive.

Power lines knocked down

What we know:

Initial reports indicate a truck may have hit a power pole, knocking down electrical lines and disrupting service in the surrounding area.

GEORGIA POWER OUTAGE MAP

Officials have not released information about possible injuries or said how many customers were affected by the outage.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. Check back for updates to this story.