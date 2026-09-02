Clayton, DeKalb schools make moves; Roswell church project

The Brief Clayton County Public Schools approved a three-year contract for Dr. Douglas Hendrix Sr. to serve as superintendent and CEO. DeKalb County School District is again studying attendance boundaries, beginning with overcrowding in six school clusters. Eagles Nest Church plans to transform a vacant Roswell retail property into an $28 million multiuse facility.



Clayton County Public Schools has a new superintendent after the school board approved a three-year contract for Dr. Douglas Hendrix Sr.

What we know:

The board approved the contract during its Monday work session. Hendrix will serve as superintendent and CEO, with the district saying his leadership will focus on student success.

DeKalb revisiting school attendance boundaries

DeKalb County school leaders have relaunched the district's Student Assignment Project, which could result in changes to school attendance boundaries.

Parents weighed in during a meeting Tuesday night as district officials consider ways to address overcrowding. This fall, the review is focused on six clusters: Lakeside, Cross Keys, Chamblee, Tucker, Dunwoody and Druid Hills.

Some parents pushed back against potential boundary changes, arguing the district should instead invest in existing schools.

"Why not improve the facilities? Why not invest in, instead of dismantling the community that has spent six decades building it?" one speaker said. "You can redraw boundaries in a matter of months, but you cannot redraw 60 years of relationships."

The next phase of the project, expected to begin early next year, will focus on schools with low enrollment.

Eagles Nest Church plans $28 million Roswell project

A vacant retail property in Roswell is getting a new purpose as Eagles Nest Church prepares to transform the space into a large worship and community complex.

The church plans to convert the former retail space into an 80,000-square-foot multiuse facility.

The $28 million project is expected to include space for worship services, events, concerts and community gatherings.