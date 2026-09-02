Jackson, Bottoms roll out plans in Georgia governor's race

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The Brief Republican Rick Jackson will unveil a plan aimed at fighting human trafficking and protecting children. Jackson will appear with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms will unveil a proposal in Lawrenceville that she says would lower grocery prices.



Georgia's two major-party candidates for governor are focusing on different issues Wednesday as they continue making their cases to voters.

Jackson proposal to combat human trafficking

What we know:

Republican nominee Rick Jackson is expected to unveil a proposal aimed at combating human trafficking and protecting children in Georgia.

Jackson will be joined by Attorney General Chris Carr for a 9:30 a.m. news conference at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta.

Bottoms focuses on grocery prices

Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms will be in Lawrenceville on Wednesday to focus on the rising cost of groceries.

Bottoms is expected to unveil a proposal that she says would lower grocery prices and provide relief to Georgia families.

Additional details about both candidates' proposals are expected to be released during their events Wednesday.

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