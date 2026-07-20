Rick Jackson photo sparks boycott calls at Black-owned Atlanta restaurant

The Brief An Atlanta brunch spot faces intense online backlash after a social media image showing a co-owner with a Republican gubernatorial candidate went viral. Critics are calling for a boycott of Toast on Lenox because nominee Rick Jackson has spoken out against diversity programs. Management stated they did not endorse the candidate, while opponents and community activists remain deeply divided over the encounter.



A popular Black-owned brunch spot with locations in Midtown and Buckhead is facing severe social media backlash and boycott threats after a photo surfaced online showing one of its owners alongside Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson.

What we know:

Toast on Lenox came under fire after Jackson posted a photo on his social media accounts showing himself with restaurant co-owner Tamara Young. In the post, Jackson congratulated Young on her success and thanked her for engaging in conversation.

The image sparked fierce online debate from both sides. Critics pushing back against the business said their anger stems from Jackson building his campaign in the image of President Donald Trump. Opponents claim Jackson has spoken against diversity programs and stated they do not want to support anyone who possibly supports him.

What they're saying:

The business responded to the growing concerns on social media, clarifying that they have not endorsed Jackson or his campaign. One of the restaurant owners later highlighted that Jackson simply went to the restaurant to eat and reaffirmed they are not supporting his gubernatorial run.

The political fallout quickly caught the attention of Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is running for governor against Jackson. Bottoms went to social media to warn other Black-owned businesses about finding themselves in similar situations.

Jackson's campaign quickly fired back. His office accused Bottoms of trying to cancel a small business based on who they allow through the door and serve.

Local community activist Keith Lewis, who works with Fathers First, defended the business and argued that good can come out of conversations with those holding different beliefs. Lewis described the efforts to cancel the restaurant as tacky, noting that Young worked hard for her business. He added that people must understand how to work together, warning that the community will always remain in the same situation until they stop making everything a battle.

Jackson's campaign has not specified exactly when the now-deleted photo was removed from his profiles or what prompted its deletion.