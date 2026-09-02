September sizzle: Atlanta heat could feel like 103 degrees today

The Brief Atlanta could reach 96 degrees Wednesday, with the heat index climbing to around 103. Highs remain in the mid-90s through at least Saturday, with isolated afternoon storms possible. A front could arrive late in the Labor Day weekend, bringing better rain chances and temperatures closer to normal.



September is starting with a blast of midsummer heat across metro Atlanta, with temperatures expected to flirt with records over the next several days.

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What we know:

Wednesday's forecast high is 96 degrees, several degrees above the normal early September high of 87. High humidity could make it feel closer to 103 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

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Temperatures came within a couple of degrees of a record Tuesday, and Atlanta could again approach record territory Wednesday and Thursday.

How long will the heat last?

What they're saying:

Don't expect much immediate relief. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-90s through at least Saturday.

Records become harder to reach Friday and Saturday because Atlanta's historical highs for those dates are in the triple digits. That doesn't mean it will feel much cooler, however.

Isolated heat-driven showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoons Wednesday through Friday. Storms during the next couple of days may be somewhat more concentrated northwest of Interstate 85.

Labor Day could bring a change

A front could drift into North Georgia late in the Labor Day weekend, potentially ending the stretch of near-record temperatures.

It is not expected to deliver a dramatic cooldown, but temperatures could fall closer to seasonal averages as rain chances increase.

By Labor Day, there is a 30% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

🌡️ Breakout forecast

☀️ Wednesday: Near-record heat. High around 96°, feeling closer to 103°. A very isolated afternoon storm is possible.

🔥 Thursday: Another hot and humid day with temperatures in the mid-90s. Isolated heat-driven storms are possible.

⛈️ Friday: Mid-90s again with a chance of a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

🥵 Saturday: The heat continues with highs in the mid-90s and increasing opportunities for scattered storms.

🌦️ Labor Day: A front could bring some relief, with a 30% chance of an afternoon storm and temperatures beginning to trend closer to normal.

Tropical system won't affect Georgia

Tropical Depression Edouard, which made landfall as a tropical storm Tuesday, continues to produce heavy rain and flooding in parts of Texas. Some locations have received nearly a foot of rain.

The system is not expected to directly affect Georgia's weather.