Cartersville man accused of swimming across lake to flee AL deputies
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CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. - A Cartersville man is in custody after authorities say he jumped into Weiss Lake and swam across part of the lake while trying to get away from deputies.
What we know:
Deputies said 33-year-old Eric Carl Virta ran from law enforcement Tuesday and entered the lake during the pursuit.
Search moves into swampy area
Authorities searched for Virta for more than an hour after he crossed the water.
Deputies eventually located him hiding in a swampy area and took him into custody.
What we don't know:
Virta faces charges in both Georgia and Alabama. Authorities have not released details about the charges he was initially wanted on or the additional charges stemming from the pursuit.