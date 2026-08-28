Bottoms targets health care, transparency in Georgia governor race

The Brief Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms outlined several campaign priorities during an event in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward. Bottoms criticized Georgia Pathways and called for expanding access to health care, including Medicaid expansion. Republican nominee Rick Jackson has said he wants to lower commercial insurance costs and move people away from government assistance.



Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms is sharpening her message on health care and government accountability as Georgia's midterm election approaches.

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What we know:

The former Atlanta mayor held a campaign event Thursday in the city's Old Fourth Ward, where she discussed Medicaid expansion, government transparency, data centers and ethics.

The event came just days before the first mail ballots are expected to be sent to Georgia voters.

Bottoms takes aim at Georgia Pathways

What they're saying:

Health care was a major focus of Bottoms' remarks. She argued Georgia should use every available option to make sure residents have access to affordable coverage and criticized Georgia Pathways, the state's limited Medicaid expansion program.

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Bottoms called the program a "failure," saying millions of dollars have been spent while only about 11,000 people have enrolled.

"Where we are now is not where we need to be," Bottoms said.

She also pointed to the number of Georgians who have lost health coverage this year and argued that expanding Medicaid would provide coverage to more people.

Georgia Pathways provides Medicaid coverage to certain low-income adults who meet qualifying activity requirements, such as working, attending school or participating in other approved activities.

Jackson focuses on private insurance costs

The other side:

Bottoms is facing Republican nominee Rick Jackson in the race for governor.

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Jackson has emphasized reducing the cost of commercial health insurance and moving more Georgians away from government assistance and into private coverage.

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Health care is expected to remain one of several major issues in the race as both candidates make their case to voters ahead of the November election.