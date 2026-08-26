Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 28-30, 2026

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From live music and outdoor movies to festivals, food and plenty of reasons to hit the road, there’s no shortage of things to do around metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend. Here are some of the events worth checking out.

Dolly Parton tributes

Dolly Parton Karaoke Night at Del Rio Mexican Grill & Bar

Aug. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Del Rio Mexican Grill & Bar, Franklin

Grab the mic for a Friday night of karaoke honoring Dolly Parton at Del Rio Mexican Grill & Bar. Guests can sing their favorites and enjoy a free welcome margarita.

The Dolly Walk: Big Hair, Big Hearts & Big Dreams

Aug. 29, 10 a.m.

Book & Barrel, Ringgold

Celebrate Dolly Parton with a walk through downtown Ringgold honoring her commitment to kindness, literacy and giving back. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best Dolly-inspired looks, from big hair and rhinestones to boots and pink. Bring a new children's book to donate to literacy efforts in Catoosa County.

📅COMING UP

Candlelight: Tribute to Dolly Parton

Select dates and times (waiting list)

The Wimbish House, Atlanta

Experience Dolly Parton's music by candlelight during a 60-minute concert featuring favorites including "Jolene," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Coat of Many Colors" and "Here You Come Again." The performance is open to ages 8 and older, with anyone under 16 required to attend with an adult.

A Dolly Parton Brunch

Sept. 5, 1-3 p.m.

Switch Macon, Macon

Celebrate Dolly Parton with an afternoon of music, food and plenty of Dolly-inspired fun. The special brunch features drag performances, Dolly karaoke and a lookalike contest, with guests encouraged to arrive in their best Dolly costumes for a chance to win a prize.

Coat of Many Colors: A Dolly Parton Tribute

Sept. 5, 8-10 p.m.

Historic Ritz Theatre, Toccoa

Celebrate Dolly Parton with an evening of her biggest hits, heartfelt stories and country music nostalgia. The tribute show invites fans to sing along to Dolly's timeless classics during a night dedicated to the country music legend.

Dolly Parton Tribute with Run Katie Run

Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Music Foundry, Duluth

Celebrate the music of Dolly Parton with Run Katie Run during a special tribute show in downtown Duluth. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the Dolly tribute beginning at 8 p.m.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

AC/DC Pop-Up Experience

Aug. 26–27

Hard Rock Cafe, Atlanta

Get ready for AC/DC's Atlanta tour stop with a special pop-up featuring iconic tour memorabilia, exclusive merchandise and fan experiences celebrating one of rock's most legendary bands.

The Eric Roberson Improv Sessions

Aug. 27

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

Grammy-nominated artist Eric Roberson blends music, improvisation and conversation with freestyles, fan favorites and readings from his forthcoming book, Beautifully All Over The Place.

Bella Lam

Aug. 28

Saddle Bar, Acworth

Rising country artist Bella Lam brings her full band to the Saddle Bar for a 7 p.m. show featuring her latest single, "Bootfirst." The 24-year-old singer-songwriter has appeared at CMA Fest, The Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room Cafe.

Kasbo: Labyrinth Tour

Aug. 28, 6 p.m.

The Eastern, Atlanta

Swedish electronic producer Kasbo brings his Labyrinth Tour to Atlanta for a three-hour DJ set blending euphoric club music, ambient melodies and his signature emotional electronic sound. The show is for ages 18 and older, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

Aug. 28

Studio Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Atlanta comedian Joel Byars hosts an evening of stand-up featuring a rotating lineup of comedians and surprise guests beginning at 7 p.m.

Morgan Wallen & Lainey Wilson Tribute

Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Celebrate two of country music’s biggest stars with Legends of New Country, a live tribute to Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.

311 and Dirty Heads

Aug. 28

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

311 and Dirty Heads team up for a summer night of rock, reggae and alternative favorites at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Peter & Baditude

Aug. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Lucky’s Burger & Brew, Roswell

Peter of Peter & The Bandits teams up with members of Baditude for a Friday night of live rock and pop favorites, big vocals and plenty of sing-along songs. Grab a burger or brew and enjoy three hours of live music.

Yacht Rock Revue

Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre, Atlanta

Yacht Rock Revue brings its smooth, retro sound to Chastain Park for a night of soft-rock favorites and sing-along hits inspired by the yacht rock era.

Hostage Situation

Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Terminal West, Atlanta

Hostage Situation takes the stage at Terminal West for a night of electronic music with Zubah, Mixstress and Ottomatic. The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

R&B Lovers Tour

Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine and Kut Klose team up for a night packed with R&B favorites. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

DeeAnn Dimeo Sings Classic Duets with William Green

Aug. 29

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Enjoy an evening of timeless jazz and blues as vocalist DeeAnn Dimeo and pianist/vocalist William Green perform classic duets made famous by legendary artists, including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway.

The Disco Biscuits

Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

The Disco Biscuits bring their signature "trancefusion" sound to Atlanta, blending electronic music, rock and jam-band improvisation. The all-ages show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Jubu

Aug. 30, 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

City Winery Atlanta

Guitarist Jubu Smith, who spent 25 years performing with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, takes the stage for two intimate shows. The Oakland musician has also worked with artists including Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige and Tony! Toni! Toné! Tickets start at $42, with a waitlist available for sold-out performances.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

Aug. 30

Roaring Social, Alpharetta

Comedian Damon Sumner headlines a night of stand-up from 7 to 9 p.m. A limited food menu and full bar will be available. Tickets start at $20.

📅COMING UP

Stand Up Comedy at the Clay! Hosted by Yoshee

Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay, Duluth

Atlanta comedian Yoshee So hosts a night of stand-up featuring some of the best comics from around the country. Yoshee, a founder of the Red Pill Players improv troupe, has opened for T.J. Miller and George Wallace and was an NBC StandUp for Diversity semifinalist.

Celebrating the Music of Sade

Sept. 5-6

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Vocalist Jamila Sampson and Band Adu celebrate the music of Sade with an evening of soul, jazz and R&B favorites honoring her signature sound. Performances are scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park

Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns to Piedmont Park for a free outdoor concert celebrating Atlanta as "The City in the Forest." Finan Jones conducts orchestral favorites by Beethoven, Mozart, Vivaldi and others, with Mara Davis serving as emcee. Seating on Oak Hill is first come, first served, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

International Dog Day Yappy Hour

Aug. 26

Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Celebrate International Dog Day with your four-legged friend during a Yappy Hour from 5-8 p.m. The evening includes complimentary on-site dog grooming, expert advice and premium dog treats, plus signature cocktails for the humans.

Athens Film Festival

Aug. 27-30

Various locations, Athens

Watch more than 110 independent films from around the world while enjoying filmmaker panels, workshops and networking events across six venues.

Atlanta RV Mega Show

Aug. 28-30

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Browse the latest RVs, camping gear and travel accessories while planning your next road trip at the inaugural Atlanta RV Mega Show.

VinylCon! Atlanta

Aug. 29-30

Yaarab Shrine Center, Atlanta

Go crate-digging at a two-day celebration of vinyl records featuring more than 50 sellers from across the region and country. VinylCon! also features vinyl DJs, local creators and curators, giveaways, food trucks and a full bar. The event runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Advance tickets start at $10, and parking is free.

📅COMING UP

Dragon Con

Sept. 3-7

Downtown Atlanta

Dragon Con celebrates its 40th anniversary with five days of pop culture, cosplay, gaming, celebrity guests and more across downtown Atlanta. More than 75,000 fans are expected, with guests including Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Sean Astin, Lena Headey and Edward James Olmos. The popular Dragon Con Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 and is free to the public.

Marietta Art in the Park

Sept. 5-7

Historic Marietta Square, Marietta

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of this annual arts festival featuring 200 juried fine artists, live music, Chalk Spot and a kids' zone. This year's event also includes a collaborative graffiti mural and a U.S. flag textile art project honoring America's 250th anniversary. Admission is free.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Tio Lucho's Ilegal Mezcal Spirit Class

Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Tio Lucho's, Atlanta

Explore the smoky world of mezcal during a guided tasting of three Ilegal Mezcal expressions, followed by a hands-on cocktail-making lesson with Tio Lucho's bar team. Tickets are $50 and include the tasting, cocktail workshop and light bites.

Omakase-Inspired Wine Dinner at Atlanta Fish Market

Aug. 27

Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta

Atlanta Fish Market hosts an intimate six-course, omakase-inspired wine dinner led by Master Sommelier Michael McNeill and Executive Sushi Chef Tyson. The menu includes hamachi, lobster chawanmushi and 48-hour braised short rib, with each course paired with a specially selected wine. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and seating is limited.

Grand Tasting Alpharetta

Aug. 27

The Hotel at Avalon, Alpharetta

Enjoy unlimited chef-prepared dishes, desserts, wine, beer and cocktails from nearly 30 Alpharetta-area restaurants during this all-inclusive culinary celebration. The evening also features live music and interactive experiences from local partners.

Discover Spain: Regional Fare & Wine to Pair

Aug. 28

Epicurean Atlanta, Midtown

Enjoy a five-course dinner inspired by Spain's diverse culinary regions, with each course paired with a featured wine. Wine expert Kelly Cornett will guide guests through the pairings while sharing insights into Spanish wine and regional flavors. Tickets are $85 and include dinner, wine pairings and the guided tasting experience.

Yonah Mountain Vineyards Crush Fest

Aug. 29, noon-6 p.m.

Yonah Mountain Vineyards, Cleveland

Celebrate harvest season in North Georgia with barefoot grape stomping, live music on three stages, food trucks and an artisan market. The festival also features wine tastings and craft beer, with tickets starting at $60 and including a commemorative glass and two drink servings.

Taste of Mableton

Aug. 29

Mable House Complex, Mableton

Enjoy food, live entertainment, family activities and local vendors during one of Mableton's largest annual community festivals, which attracts more than 10,000 attendees.

📅COMING UP

Cinemark Bring Your Own Bucket Day

Sept. 6

Participating Cinemark theaters

Bring your most creative clean container and fill it with up to 400 ounces of movie theater popcorn for $5 during Cinemark's one-day Bring Your Own Bucket event. No movie ticket is required to take advantage of the deal.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

BronzeLens Film Festival

Aug. 21-23 and Aug. 27-30

Tara Theatre, Atlanta

Celebrate films and filmmakers of color with premieres, workshops, panel discussions, master classes and special appearances. Opening night features Love, Patrick: Nothing Is Impossible, a documentary about groundbreaking Black fashion designer Patrick Kelly. The festival concludes Aug. 30 with an awards ceremony at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College.

Holy Chicken Sandwich

Aug. 21-Sept. 20

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

Catch Atlanta playwright Kira Rockwell’s fast-paced comedy about 100 devoted fast-food fans who camp out overnight ahead of a beloved chain’s grand opening for the chance to win a year of free large combos.

Chuck Stewart: "Framing the Sound"

Aug. 8–Sept. 26

The Sun ATL, Atlanta

Explore the work of legendary photographer Chuck Stewart, whose images of iconic musicians appeared on more than 2,000 album covers over a seven-decade career. The exhibition celebrates one of the most influential music photographers of the 20th century.

Athens Film Festival

Aug. 27-30

Various locations, Athens

The Athens Film Festival returns with more than 110 independent films from around the world screening at six venues across the city. The four-day festival also features filmmaker panels, workshops and networking events celebrating independent cinema and creative storytelling.

📅COMING UP

Love Island Reunion Watch Party

Aug. 31

Your 3rd Spot at The Works, Atlanta

Catch all the drama from the Love Island reunion on three massive projectors starting at 9 p.m. The $15 ticket includes a mimosa or mocktail and a one-hour Experience Pass for games including hoops, darts and shuffleboard. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. The event is 21+ and advance reservations are required for the $15 price. Walk-ins are subject to availability and the regular $28 entry fee.

Hamilton

Sept. 2-20

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Broadway phenomenon returns to Atlanta with the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton told through a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows Hamilton's rise and his fight for honor, love and a lasting legacy.

🍷DATE NIGHT

$9 After 9 at Puttshack

Saturdays after 9 p.m.

Puttshack Atlanta and Puttshack Dunwoody

Keep Saturday night going with nine holes of tech-infused mini golf for $9, plus select $9 mixed drinks and shareable bites. Use promo code 9AFTER9 when booking. The deal is available at The Interlock location in Atlanta and High Street in Dunwoody.

AfterTone Presents: The Lobby Session at Bar Moxy

Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-10 p.m.

Bar Moxy, Atlanta

Celebrate music, creativity and community with a daylong coffee and cocktail experience featuring Stankonia coffee-inspired cocktail specials.

Magic Men Australia

Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

Magic Men Australia brings its live stage show to Buckhead Theatre for a 21-and-older night out. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Reserved seating is available on the main floor and balcony.

She Bad: Sexy Saturdays

Aug. 29

Golden Lounge 2, Smyrna

Atlanta recording artist and host Lay Luscious leads a women-forward, LGBTQ+-welcoming Saturday night of music and nightlife. The 21-and-older event is free before 9:30 p.m. and $20 afterward.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

New Mural Unveiling

Aug. 27

Stoned Pizza Kitchen, Stone Mountain

The City of Stone Mountain will unveil its newest mural at 6:30 p.m. The colorful artwork, located on the side of Stoned Pizza Kitchen in the Village, celebrates the community’s culture and history while highlighting ongoing beautification efforts.

Movies Alfresco: ‘Grease’

Aug. 28, 8 p.m.

Cumming City Center, Cumming

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and watch "Grease" under the stars at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater. Admission and parking are free, with snacks and drinks available for purchase. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and leashed dogs are welcome.

18th Annual Atlanta Quilt Festival

Through Sept. 5

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

Celebrate art, history and community at the Atlanta Quilt Festival, dedicated to preserving and promoting African American quilts and textile art. The festival features quilt exhibits, workshops, lectures, trunk shows and master classes covering hand quilting, beading, silk painting, bag making and more. Viewing hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Children's Museum of Atlanta August Activities

Aug. 7 through the end of August

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta is celebrating August with hands-on science, art and interactive performances for young visitors. Families can create blood slime, design Atlanta-inspired printmaking projects, enjoy live performances of Lily-Pad Leap! based on I Don't Want to Be a Frog!, and explore the Wild Kratts®: Ocean Adventure! exhibit. The museum is also offering special workshops and activities throughout the month, with tickets already on sale for the annual TinyCON event over Labor Day weekend.

Free Popcorn for Emilys at Marcus Theatres

Aug. 27-30

Participating Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations

If your name is Emily, you're in luck this weekend. To celebrate the release of Finding Emily, moviegoers named Emily can show a valid ID at the concession stand to receive a free popcorn during the film's opening weekend.

📅COMING UP

TinyCON

Sept. 5-6

Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta

Atlanta’s kid-focused convention returns with a K-Pop Demon Hunters twist, featuring themed crafts and performances by a trio of Huntrix cosplayers. Costumes and cosplay are encouraged. Sessions run from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for members and $25 for non-members.

🚗JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Barrow County Cruisers Car, Bike & Truck Show

Aug. 29

189 W. Athens Street, Winder

Support the Barrow County Food Pantry during this community car, bike and truck show. Vehicle registration is $20 plus a nonperishable food item, and more than 40 trophies will be awarded. The event runs from 3-7 p.m., with Cassie's Pit Stop serving food throughout the show.

Woodstock High School Car Show

Aug. 29

Woodstock High School, Woodstock

Check out a lineup of show vehicles while enjoying food trucks, vendors, giveaways and awards. Entry for show vehicles is $25, and the event runs for three hours.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Labor Day Weekend at Lanier Islands Resort

Sept. 5-6, noon-10 p.m.

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a poolside cookout, patriotic food and drinks, Saturday night fireworks and a Concert for a Cause featuring Rumours ATL performing the music of Fleetwood Mac.

To submit information for a future listing, send information to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.