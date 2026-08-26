Firefighter rappels down Mount Yonah to rescue stranded climber

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The Brief Rescue crews saved an uninjured stranded free climber from a narrow ledge on Mount Yonah on Tuesday. Emergency personnel used a drone to locate the climber roughly 260 feet up the mountain face. A firefighter repelled down to secure the individual and bring them to safety in 42 minutes.



A stranded climber was rescued from the west face of Mount Yonah on Tuesday and escaped the perilous situation uninjured.

What we know:

White County emergency crews responded to a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Tuesday after a person became stranded while free climbing Mount Yonah.

The caller was stuck on a 20-inch by 20-inch ledge with no safe exit route.

First responders deployed a drone that located the climber about 260 feet up the mountain face.

Firefighter Will Roper then rappelled down, secured the climber, and brought them to safety. The entire rescue operation took approximately 42 minutes from arrival.

"White County Public Safety would like to recognize the coordinated response of all agencies involved and the work of personnel who safely brought the incident to a successful conclusion," officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighter Will Roper repelling down Mount Yonah to rescue a stranded climber on August 25, 2026. (Credit: White County Public Safety)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the rescued climber. It remains unknown what caused the individual to become stuck on the ledge.