Thieves smash front door of Midtown Atlanta restaurant

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a burglary at Fin and Feathers restaurant in Midtown Atlanta after thieves broke in and stole three bottles of liquor early Wednesday morning. Officers responding to an audible alarm discovered broken glass on the front entry door before clearing the business. Authorities confirmed the investigation remains active as they work to identify the suspects involved in the break-in.



A Midtown Atlanta restaurant was burglarized early Wednesday morning after thieves smashed the front door and made off with alcohol, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers rushed to Fin and Feathers restaurant at 1136 Crescent Ave. NE just before 4:30 a.m. after an audible alarm sounded, police said.

When law enforcement arrived, they found smashed glass covering the front entry door.

Police cleared the inside of the building and confirmed that three bottles of liquor were missing from the establishment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Authorities are investigating a reported break-in at a Midtown Atlanta restaurant on August 26, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released descriptions of any suspects or surveillance footage from the scene.

It remains unclear how many people were involved or how much total damage was caused during the break-in.