Facebook Marketplace meetups in Atlanta turn into armed robberies

article

The Brief Three people were robbed at gunpoint after arranging Facebook Marketplace meetups in southwest Atlanta, according to police. The robberies happened on Pomona Circle between July 1 and July 28. Atlanta police are asking for help identifying the people believed to be involved, and a reward is being offered for information.



Atlanta police are warning about a series of armed robberies that began as arranged Facebook Marketplace meetups.

What we know:

Police said three victims went to Pomona Circle in southwest Atlanta after arranging transactions through Facebook Marketplace. Instead of completing the expected transactions, each victim was robbed at gunpoint.

Three robberies in less than a month

The robberies happened between July 1 and July 28, according to investigators.

Police believe the same people are responsible for all three incidents and are asking for the public's help identifying them.

On July 1, 2026, they robbed a victim at gun point of money during a Facebook Marketplace meet up to buy a PlayStation 5.

On July 21, 2026, an individual robbed a victim while brandishing a gun, attempting to rob him of money during a Facebook Marketplace meet up to buy an Xbox.

On July 28, 2026, the thieves robbed a victim by brandishing a firearm and taking his money during a Facebook Marketplace meet up to buy a PlayStation 5.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify those involved is asked to contact police. A reward is being offered for information in the case.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 Tips app