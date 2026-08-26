Georgia weather shifts back to heat, humidity and storms

The Brief Humidity is returning to North Georgia on Wednesday, with temperatures near 90 degrees expected to feel like the mid- to upper 90s. Daily storm chances are back, with the greatest chance for rain Thursday and Friday and a potential for localized flash flooding. Above-average warmth is expected to continue into early September, while clouds could interfere with viewing a partial lunar eclipse Thursday night.



The brief break from Georgia's typical late-August humidity is coming to an end as muggy air, daily thunderstorm chances and temperatures around 90 degrees return to the forecast.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of the change, with more humid air spreading north across the state throughout the day. While actual temperatures will top out near 90 degrees in metro Atlanta, increasing humidity could make it feel well into the 90s.

The warmer, wetter pattern isn't expected to disappear anytime soon.

Humidity and storms make a comeback

What we know:

Wednesday morning started relatively comfortable in parts of North Georgia, with temperatures in the lower 60s in the mountains. Temperatures were warmer farther south, including 69 degrees in Newnan and 66 in LaGrange.

That comfortable air won't last.

Humidity moving north from southern Georgia will spread across much of the region Wednesday and is expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The return of moisture also means the return of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Wednesday's storms should remain isolated, but any storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall.

Storm coverage increases Thursday and Friday. Some storms Thursday could move slowly, increasing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

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Rain chances decrease somewhat early next week, but at least a chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast each day.

Late-August heat isn't going anywhere

There is also little indication of a significant cooldown as August gives way to September.

Wednesday's high is expected to reach around 90 degrees, compared with a normal high of about 88 degrees for this time of year.

By next week, the average high falls to about 86 or 87 degrees, but Georgia is expected to remain warmer than average.

That doesn't necessarily mean extreme heat, but temperatures are likely to remain above what is typical for early September.

🌡️ Forecast at a glance

☀️ Wednesday: Hotter and increasingly humid. High near 90. Heat index in the mid- to upper 90s. Isolated thunderstorms possible, with locally heavy rain.

⛈️ Thursday: More widespread afternoon and evening storms. Slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.

🌧️ Friday: Another elevated chance for showers and thunderstorms, with warm and humid conditions continuing.

🌦️ Weekend: Daily chances for scattered storms remain, along with typical late-summer heat and humidity.

🌤️ Early next week: Rain chances decrease somewhat, but don't disappear. Temperatures are expected to remain above average.

Lunar eclipse could put on a show

There could also be something unusual to see in the night sky Thursday night into early Friday — if the clouds cooperate.

A partial lunar eclipse is expected to cover about 96% of the full moon with Earth's shadow at its peak shortly after midnight. That means it will appear close to a total lunar eclipse, with most of the moon potentially taking on a deep red color.

Unlike a solar eclipse, no protective eyewear is necessary to watch a lunar eclipse.

The biggest question will be visibility. Thursday's increased thunderstorm activity could leave clouds behind into the night, potentially obscuring the view in parts of Georgia.