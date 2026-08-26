Georgia education updates: 3-year degrees, scholarship lawsuit

The Brief Georgia's public universities can now offer certain bachelor's degree programs requiring 90 credit hours instead of the traditional 120. The new Bachelor of Applied Science programs are intended to address workforce demand for skilled employees. Three Catholic families are separately suing over eligibility requirements for Georgia's Promise Scholarship program.



Changes to bachelor's degree requirements at Georgia's public universities and a legal challenge involving the state's Promise Scholarship program are among the latest developments in education across Georgia.

Here's a look at both.

Georgia universities can offer 3-year bachelor's degrees

What we know:

Some Georgia college students now have an alternative to the traditional four-year, 120-credit-hour path to earning a bachelor's degree, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has changed its guidelines to allow certain majors to offer bachelor's degrees requiring 90 credit hours.

The Bachelor of Applied Science programs are being offered in response to workforce demand for skilled workers.

The change could potentially allow students in qualifying programs to complete bachelor's degrees in about three years rather than four.

Catholic families sue over Promise Scholarship rules

What we know:

In a separate education-related development, three Catholic families are challenging eligibility rules for Georgia's Promise Scholarship program.

The Thomas More Society filed a lawsuit and emergency motion in DeKalb County Superior Court on behalf of the families. The lawsuit argues that current eligibility requirements force religious families to set aside their beliefs to receive scholarship funding.

Under the rules cited in the lawsuit, a student must spend two semesters in a public school to qualify. The families argue that requirement violates their religious rights.

They are asking the court to declare the requirements unlawful and block the state from enforcing them. The families also want Promise Scholarships awarded to their children.