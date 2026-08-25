Petition seeks path to dissolve City of Mableton

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The Brief A Mableton resident has launched a petition calling on Georgia lawmakers to explore legislation that could dissolve the city. Organizer Kimberly Houston cites concerns including potential tax increases and duplication of services already provided by Cobb County. The Change.org petition has collected more than 1,700 signatures.



A Mableton resident has launched a petition calling on state lawmakers to explore whether Georgia's newest city should be dissolved.

What we know:

Kimberly Houston started the Change.org petition, which asks the Georgia General Assembly to consider legislation that would provide a path to dissolve the city of Mableton.

The effort comes amid debate over the city's future and follows recent controversy over property taxes.

Petition cites taxes, duplicate services

What they're saying:

Houston's petition outlines five primary concerns about the city, including the potential for higher taxes and what she describes as duplication of services already provided by Cobb County.

Supporters of the effort are asking state lawmakers to examine the legislative steps that would be required to dissolve Mableton.

Houston said the petition will be shared with members of the Georgia General Assembly and other officials as support grows.

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had collected more than 1,700 signatures. Signing the petition itself would not dissolve the city; any effort to do so would require action beyond the petition.

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