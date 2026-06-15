How Mableton plans to protect residents during its public safety shift

The Brief Cobb County and the City of Mableton signed a one-year agreement on Monday to maintain county law enforcement services. The temporary contract ensures uninterrupted police protection while the new city prepares its own independent public safety department. Local officials confirmed the deal prioritizes community stability and officer security during the upcoming transition period.



Cobb County and Mableton officials finalized a one-year agreement on Monday to keep county police patrolling the city while the new municipality builds its own public safety department.

The new contract comes after weeks of negotiations between the county and city.

Maintaining local safety

What we know:

Cobb County and the City of Mableton finalized and signed an Intergovernmental Agreement effective Monday. The contract authorizes the Cobb County Police Department to continue handling law enforcement duties within Mableton for exactly one year. County officials said the agreement provides vital stability for both local residents and officers.

The temporary framework keeps public safety operations seamless while Mableton sets up its own permanent police force. Leaders from the county stated that their primary focus throughout the contract negotiations was protecting the community. The county remains committed to collaborating with all local municipalities to ensure high-quality public service.

Transitioning Mableton policing

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date Mableton will launch its independent police department. The specific financial terms and total cost of the one-year county police contract were not disclosed in the announcement.

Government leaders have not detailed the size or structure of the future public safety model the city plans to pursue. Additionally, the county has not revealed if any current county officers will permanently transfer to the city force once the transition period ends.

Praising first responders

What they're saying:

"I am pleased that Cobb County and the City of Mableton have reached a final agreement that allows us to continue providing professional law enforcement services to the residents of Mableton," Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said. "Throughout this process, our priority has remained the safety and well-being of the community. This agreement provides stability for residents and officers while allowing both governments to focus on serving the public."

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signing the Cobb County/City of Mableton Law Enforcement Intergovernmental Agreement on June 15, 2026. (Cobb County)

"This agreement creates a clear and predictable framework for the coming year," Cupid continued. "It ensures that Mableton residents continue to receive uninterrupted law enforcement services while giving the City the opportunity to prepare for the future public safety model it has chosen to pursue."

Cupid also thanked the personnel who focused on protection during the talks, saying, "I want to express my appreciation to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Cobb Police Department, Cobb County 911, our legal teams, and staff members who worked tirelessly to maintain public safety and reach a resolution. Their professionalism and commitment ensured that residents remained protected every step of the way."