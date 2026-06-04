Why Mableton is now building its own police department

The Brief Mableton is launching the preparatory phase to build its own independent public safety division to secure long-term local control. The decision follows a Cobb County agreement that blocks extending police services to Mableton beyond one year. Officials will host a public town hall meeting about the strategy on June 15 at the Riverside EpiCenter.



Mableton is breaking away to build its own independent public safety division after police contract negotiations with Cobb County restricted future agreements to just a single year.

Mableton police expansion

What we know:

The City of Mableton announced Thursday that it is launching the initial phase to establish its own independent Public Safety Division, a move that will bring localized law enforcement and emergency services to the community. Local leadership turned to this path after the May 22 mediation with Cobb County failed to produce a stable, long-term law enforcement agreement through 2034. Instead, the county adopted a plan that strictly prohibits extending the police services intergovernmental agreement to Mableton beyond one year.

City officials, after reviewing the situation with financial advisors, legal counsel and public safety experts, concluded that creating their own services will give the city greater local accountability, direct control and long-term stability. The shift is also projected to save Mableton millions of dollars annually while allowing local tax dollars to be funneled directly into community-focused investments, emergency management, code enforcement and Mableton-specific safety upgrades.

Emergency response continuity

What we don't know:

While the city has laid out its core principles of local control, community investment and responsiveness, officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline for when the independent police force will be fully operational, nor have they released the specific number of personnel they plan to hire. The total initial startup cost required to launch the new division also remains unconfirmed by city leaders.

Local protection setup

What they're saying:

Mableton residents will not experience a gap in emergency protection during this transitional period. Cobb County police officers have been officially deputized through the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to maintain continuous responses to local calls for service. Mayor Michael Owens emphasized that the emergency framework remains completely secure and instructed residents to continue calling 911 without hesitation during emergencies.

"Our primary duty is the safety and security of every family, business, and neighborhood in Mableton," Owens said. "While we sought a long-term partnership with the County, recent developments have made it clear that Mableton must prepare to take greater responsibility for its own future. Our goal is to create a public safety organization that is responsive, accountable, financially responsible, and designed specifically for the needs of our community."

Public safety strategy

What's next:

The city will hold a town hall meeting on Monday, June 15, to outline the roadmap for the new Public Safety Division and answer questions from the community. The public meeting will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, located at 135 Riverside Parkway. City leaders will also post ongoing updates on their social media channels and through the official city website.