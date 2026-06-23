Mableton approves $5M budget, includes money for police force

The Brief The Mableton City Council approved their fiscal year 2027 budget Tuesday, essentially making a major step toward establishing a city-run law enforcement agency. Local officials plan to transition away from county coverage to gain more direct control over community safety. A newly approved property tax district will bring in an estimated $21 million to fund personnel and equipment.



Mableton leaders cleared the way to build an independent police department Tuesday evening when they approved a $57 million budget for fiscal year 2027.

Included in that budget is money to build the city's first police department, making a definitive shift away from county-provided security.

Mableton police budget approved

What we know:

The Mableton City Council approved a budget for fiscal year 2027 that included money to establish a new public safety division. Since becoming a city in 2022, the community has relied on the Cobb County Police Department for protection.

City leaders state the independent force will save millions of dollars annually while providing greater accountability and control. Much of the funding will come from a newly created Public Safety Special Service District, which is a dedicated tax estimated to bring in about $21 million.

The funding relies on a proposed 4.5 millage rate, translating to a little more than $600 a year for the owner of a $350,000 home.

Some community members expressed deep concern over the financial impact and the speed of the transition.

"Ultimately, we want to have our own kind of center. And when you look at other municipalities, they have their own," resident Sam Culbreath said.

"It's real money, and it's more than what I think, most bargained for," resident Michael Murphy said, adding that county police already do a good job. Resident Brenda Nash warned that hasty decisions have consequences that can result in real life safety issues.

Future safety division planning

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline for constructing a physical building or purchasing police cars and equipment.

The specific start dates for hiring and training new law enforcement personnel remain unannounced.

Online community feedback

What's next:

The city has posted surveys online and encourages everyone in the community to participate in upcoming infrastructure decisions.

Residents expressed hope that city leaders will heavily involve the public as planning moves forward.