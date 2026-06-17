New mixed-income housing development announced for Mableton

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The Brief Mableton officials have announced a new housing development that will bring more than 200 homes to the city. The project will include townhomes, single-family homes and 42 affordable housing units. Construction is expected to begin once final approvals and site preparations are completed.



The City of Mableton has announced plans for a major new housing development that will add more than 200 homes to the growing city.

What we know:

The project, known as Creekside Village at Factory Shoals, is being developed through a partnership between the Mableton Development Authority and Brock Built Homes.

Plans call for a mix of townhomes and single-family homes. At least 42 of the units will be designated as affordable housing, according to city officials.

The development is expected to expand housing options in Mableton as the city continues to grow.

What's next:

Construction is slated to begin after developers receive final approvals and complete site preparation work.