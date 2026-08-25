Mike Collins courts veterans in Georgia Senate campaign

The Brief Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins spoke to veterans and other voters Monday in Acworth. Collins highlighted his work on veterans issues and affordability as he campaigns against Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff. Ossoff supporters have criticized Collins' support for President Donald Trump and the war in Iran and plan to canvass in North Buckhead next weekend.



Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins made his pitch to Georgia veterans Monday as his campaign against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff continues across the state.

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What we know:

Collins spoke to voters at VFW Post 5408 in Acworth, highlighting his record in Congress and discussing affordability and legislation he has worked on involving veterans.

"You're one of the reasons that I went to Washington, D.C., because we owe you a debt of gratitude that there's just no way we can repay it," Collins told the crowd.

What they're saying:

Collins said the federal government has an obligation to provide veterans with the care and opportunities they have earned after their military service.

"What we can do is make sure that we honor what we're supposed to do and what you've earned, and that's giving you the care that you need, helping you have the opportunities out there that you deserve," Collins said.

Veterans emerge as campaign issue

Dig deeper:

Collins, who also recently campaigned in Monroe, is challenging Ossoff as the two compete for support ahead of the November election.

Veterans supporting Ossoff have criticized Collins over his continued support for Trump and the war in Iran. They argue Collins has voted against veterans' interests by backing the administration's policies.

Ossoff supporters are expected to canvass in the North Buckhead area next weekend as campaigning continues in the closely watched Senate race.

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