Atlanta pastors demand U.S. Senate candidate disavows white supremacy

The Brief Black pastors gathered in Atlanta on Monday to demand Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins publicly denounce white supremacy and answer questions regarding his son-in-law's online posts. The call for transparency follows reports highlighting white nationalist and antisemitic social media content reportedly posted by the congressman's son-in-law. Collins released a statement emphasizing his son-in-law has no role in his campaign and stating he has always condemned racism and antisemitism.



A coalition of Black pastors called on Republican U.S. Senate nominee Rep. Mike Collins to publicly disavow white supremacy and clarify his beliefs during a news conference Monday afternoon in Atlanta.

What we know:

A group of Black faith leaders, including Rev. Gerald Durley and Rev. Timothy McDonald III, gathered in Atlanta on Monday afternoon to address Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins.

The news conference followed multiple reports detailing social media posts from the congressman's son-in-law that contained white nationalist and antisemitic content. The pastors stated that Georgia voters deserve to know where Collins stands on accusations of racism and discrimination before casting their ballots.

During the conference, clergy members urged Collins to face questions from reporters and clarify whether he holds any ties to discriminatory groups. Durley noted Georgia's growing diversity and argued that any elected senator must represent all citizens without bias or bigotry. McDonald stated that voters need direct answers from Collins on his political and personal positions regarding white nationalism.

What they're saying:

"I did not come here, nor will I ever claim that Mike Collins is or belongs to or is a proponent of white nationalist ideology. However, I do join with countless others for him to publicly denounce the political position of white nationalists, one of the strong rebukes that he has stood for,"Rev. Durley said. "White supremacy is in a nation calls for, not acceptable in America, that calls itself the United States of America. The key is united. Georgia cannot send a man to Washington to represent all of the people of Georgia who will not disclaim the allegations that he is a white nationalist sympathizer. We're asking for Mr. Mike Collins to answer questions asked by the press on his ties or commitments to any form of discrimination against any racial or ethnic group when he wants to represent all of the people of Georgia."

The other side:

Collins addressed the situation in a written statement provided Monday afternoon, asserting his son-in-law has no connection to his political operations.

In a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, his campaign wrote:

"I’ve repeatedly said nobody speaks for me, I only speak for myself. He has had no role in my campaign whatsoever, and I don’t believe or support those views and I have always condemned racism and antisemitism regardless of the source.

"This race is about records. I have a record of delivering results in the private sector of creating jobs and opportunities—and in just two years I’ve gotten two bills passed and signed into law by two presidents from two parties in a bipartisan way. I’m fighting for safer cities, affordable gas and groceries, and more opportunities for hardworking Georgians.

"Jon Ossoff has been a complete disaster. He’s never had a real job in his life, is a trust fund socialist who has gotten nothing done in the Senate except voting for trillions in wasteful spending, record inflation, higher taxes, and far left extreme agenda."