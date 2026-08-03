Coweta County motorcycle chase: Carrollton man arrested after 140 mph pursuit on I-85
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carrollton man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading Coweta County deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase reaching 140 mph along Interstate 85.
Coweta County Interstate 85 chase
What we know:
Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to pull over 34-year-old Joseph Littlejohn of Carrollton on Interstate 85 after noticing his motorcycle lacked a license tag. Littlejohn allegedly sped away, initiating a pursuit that reached speeds up to 140 mph.
Body camera video recorded the motorcycle engine accelerating as Littlejohn exited the highway at Exit 41 and rode across a dark open field. Deputies eventually boxed in the motorcycle back on Interstate 85, where Littlejohn collided with a patrol car before being taken into custody.
Carrollton driver meth charges
What they're saying:
Deputies said Littlejohn was carrying a quantity of meth and driving without insurance on a suspended license. Official reports state no one suffered injuries during the collision with the patrol car.
Littlejohn faces charges of felony fleeing, possession of meth, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, reckless driving, hit and run and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Coweta County sheriff investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date or time of the chase. It remains unannounced when Littlejohn will make his initial court appearance.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, who provided body camera video and details about the chase, as well as reporting from FOX 5's Doug Evans.