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Coweta County motorcycle chase: Carrollton man arrested after 140 mph pursuit on I-85

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police Chases
Published August 3, 2026 6:45 PM EDT
Published August 3, 2026 6:45 PM EDT
Coweta County chase hits 140 miles per hour
Coweta County chase hits 140 miles per hour

Coweta County chase hits 140 miles per hour

A 34-year-old motorcyclist reached speeds of 140 miles per hour on Interstate 85 before striking a patrol vehicle and being taken into custody on drug and fleeing charges.

The Brief

    • A 34-year-old Carrollton man was captured after leading Coweta County deputies on a 140 mph motorcycle chase down Interstate 85.
    • Authorities said the rider drove across a dark open field, traveled on the wrong side of the road and collided with a patrol car.
    • Deputies arrested the driver on charges including felony fleeing, meth possession, reckless driving, hit and run and driving on a suspended license.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carrollton man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading Coweta County deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase reaching 140 mph along Interstate 85. 

Coweta County Interstate 85 chase

What we know:

Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to pull over 34-year-old Joseph Littlejohn of Carrollton on Interstate 85 after noticing his motorcycle lacked a license tag. Littlejohn allegedly sped away, initiating a pursuit that reached speeds up to 140 mph. 

Body camera video recorded the motorcycle engine accelerating as Littlejohn exited the highway at Exit 41 and rode across a dark open field. Deputies eventually boxed in the motorcycle back on Interstate 85, where Littlejohn collided with a patrol car before being taken into custody. 

Carrollton driver meth charges

What they're saying:

Deputies said Littlejohn was carrying a quantity of meth and driving without insurance on a suspended license. Official reports state no one suffered injuries during the collision with the patrol car. 

Littlejohn faces charges of felony fleeing, possession of meth, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, reckless driving, hit and run and driving on the wrong side of the road. 

Coweta County sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date or time of the chase. It remains unannounced when Littlejohn will make his initial court appearance. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, who provided body camera video and details about the chase, as well as reporting from FOX 5's Doug Evans. 

Police ChasesNewsCarrolltonCoweta County