Coweta County motorcycle chase: Carrollton man arrested after 140 mph pursuit on I-85

The Brief A 34-year-old Carrollton man was captured after leading Coweta County deputies on a 140 mph motorcycle chase down Interstate 85. Authorities said the rider drove across a dark open field, traveled on the wrong side of the road and collided with a patrol car. Deputies arrested the driver on charges including felony fleeing, meth possession, reckless driving, hit and run and driving on a suspended license.



A Carrollton man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading Coweta County deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase reaching 140 mph along Interstate 85.

Coweta County Interstate 85 chase

What we know:

Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to pull over 34-year-old Joseph Littlejohn of Carrollton on Interstate 85 after noticing his motorcycle lacked a license tag. Littlejohn allegedly sped away, initiating a pursuit that reached speeds up to 140 mph.

Body camera video recorded the motorcycle engine accelerating as Littlejohn exited the highway at Exit 41 and rode across a dark open field. Deputies eventually boxed in the motorcycle back on Interstate 85, where Littlejohn collided with a patrol car before being taken into custody.

Carrollton driver meth charges

What they're saying:

Deputies said Littlejohn was carrying a quantity of meth and driving without insurance on a suspended license. Official reports state no one suffered injuries during the collision with the patrol car.

Littlejohn faces charges of felony fleeing, possession of meth, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, reckless driving, hit and run and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Coweta County sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date or time of the chase. It remains unannounced when Littlejohn will make his initial court appearance.