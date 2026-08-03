Illegal street racing on Chamblee Tucker Road sparks safety concerns

The Brief DeKalb County residents report ongoing safety concerns and blocked access to homes due to illegal street racing on Chamblee Tucker Road. DeKalb County police arrested 19-year-old Jacob Moterde on charges including promoting or organizing drag racing following a takeover Sunday. Neighbors are asking county officials to install cameras and tag readers at local intersections to deter future crowds and stunt driving.



Residents along Chamblee Tucker Road say months of illegal street racing and stunt-driving events have turned their neighborhood into a dangerous hotspot.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police, the latest takeover happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Barkside Court.

According to residents, dozens of spectators gathered as drivers blocked the roadway to perform doughnuts and other stunts before DeKalb County police shut down the event.

DeKalb County police arrested 19-year-old Jacob Moterde in connection with Sunday's takeover. He faces charges including promoting or organizing drag racing.

What they're saying:

"It is very loud," said resident Brian Allen. "People who live back in the neighborhood can hear it quite clearly."

Allen said the takeovers often make it difficult for residents to access their homes.

"People can't get into the neighborhood, can't get into their homes," Allen said. "I couldn't get into my house yesterday initially. I had to drive over the median to get into my driveway."

Allen also said he witnessed participants firing guns during Sunday's takeover, raising concerns about public safety.

"Those bullets are coming down someplace in the neighborhood. Somebody can get hurt by those," he said.

"What the neighborhood would like to see is tag readers and cameras put up at this intersection and at Emory Circle and Chamblee Tucker as a deterrent from having these crowds doing the stunt riding at the intersections," Allen said.

Several other residents told FOX 5 they have experienced similar disruptions but declined to speak on camera, citing fears of retaliation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding other potential suspects involved in the street takeover.

It remains unknown whether local officials plan to install the requested tag readers and cameras near Emory Circle and Chamblee Tucker Road.

Authorities have not indicated whether any injuries or property damage were reported from the gunfire witnessed during the event.