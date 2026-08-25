Woodstock residents fight redevelopment over displacement fears

The Brief Residents of Woodstock's Ansley Park are pushing back against a proposed redevelopment that could affect more than 130 families. Residents want the property rezoned as a mobile home community to help preserve affordable housing and prevent displacement. The developer is asking Woodstock City Council to delay a vote on the proposal until November.



Residents of a Woodstock community are fighting a proposed redevelopment they fear could force more than 130 families from their homes.

What we know:

People living in Ansley Park are calling on Woodstock City Council to reject the redevelopment proposal and take steps to preserve the community as affordable housing.

Residents are asking the city to rezone Ansley Park specifically as a mobile home community, which they believe would provide additional protection against redevelopment and displacement.

Residents seek protection

What they're saying:

Organizer Felix Reyes said people have established lives in the community and noted that new leases have continued to be signed even as the redevelopment proposal moves through the process.

Residents say their primary concern is keeping Ansley Park affordable and ensuring families are not forced to find new housing if the project moves forward.

What's next:

The developer has asked City Council to postpone a vote on the redevelopment proposal until November.