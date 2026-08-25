Clayton County open house to highlight transit, growth plans
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CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County residents will have a chance Tuesday evening to learn more about transportation, housing and development projects planned for the community.
What we know:
The "Moving Clayton Forward" open house will highlight the Southlake Bus Rapid Transit project, along with plans for housing, economic development and future community growth.
When and where
The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton County Northwest Branch Library in Riverdale.
The event gives residents an opportunity to learn more about the projects and how they could affect Clayton County in the years ahead.