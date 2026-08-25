Clayton County open house to highlight transit, growth plans

article

The Brief Clayton County residents can learn more Tuesday about several projects that could shape the county's future. The "Moving Clayton Forward" open house will include information about the Southlake Bus Rapid Transit project and plans for housing and economic development. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton County Northwest Branch Library in Riverdale.



Clayton County residents will have a chance Tuesday evening to learn more about transportation, housing and development projects planned for the community.

What we know:

The "Moving Clayton Forward" open house will highlight the Southlake Bus Rapid Transit project, along with plans for housing, economic development and future community growth.

When and where

The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton County Northwest Branch Library in Riverdale.

The event gives residents an opportunity to learn more about the projects and how they could affect Clayton County in the years ahead.