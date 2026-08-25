Reality TV personality Sidney Starr due in court Tuesday

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The Brief Reality TV personality Sidney Starr is expected to appear in court Tuesday on sexual assault charges. Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was arrested earlier this month at a Hapeville hotel. Favors faces charges including sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation.



Reality TV personality Sidney Starr is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday following an arrest earlier this month on sexual assault charges involving a child.

What we know:

Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was taken into custody at the Embassy Suites on International Boulevard in Hapeville.

Favors is charged with sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation. Starr was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being arrested.

Who is Sidney Starr?

What we know:

Favors is a transgender model who has built a notable career in entertainment, according to TMZ.

The television personality has appeared on several programs, including "Baddies," "Baddies ATL," "Star" and "Empire."

What we don't know:

Additional details about the allegations were not immediately available.

What's next:

Tuesday's court appearance comes as the criminal case against Favors moves forward.