Expand / Collapse search

Reality TV personality Sidney Starr due in court Tuesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Fulton County
Published August 25, 2026 5:42 AM EDT
Published August 25, 2026 5:42 AM EDT
article

Sidney Favors booking photo (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • Reality TV personality Sidney Starr is expected to appear in court Tuesday on sexual assault charges.
    • Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was arrested earlier this month at a Hapeville hotel.
    • Favors faces charges including sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Reality TV personality Sidney Starr is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday following an arrest earlier this month on sexual assault charges involving a child.

What we know:

Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was taken into custody at the Embassy Suites on International Boulevard in Hapeville.

Favors is charged with sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation. Starr was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being arrested. 

Who is Sidney Starr?

What we know:

Favors is a transgender model who has built a notable career in entertainment, according to TMZ. 

The television personality has appeared on several programs, including "Baddies," "Baddies ATL," "Star" and "Empire."

What we don't know:

Additional details about the allegations were not immediately available. 

What's next:

Tuesday's court appearance comes as the criminal case against Favors moves forward.

The Source

  • Information for this story comes from the court calendar and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

Fulton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews