Reality TV personality Sidney Starr due in court Tuesday
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Reality TV personality Sidney Starr is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday following an arrest earlier this month on sexual assault charges involving a child.
What we know:
Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was taken into custody at the Embassy Suites on International Boulevard in Hapeville.
Favors is charged with sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation. Starr was booked into the Fulton County Jail after being arrested.
Who is Sidney Starr?
What we know:
Favors is a transgender model who has built a notable career in entertainment, according to TMZ.
The television personality has appeared on several programs, including "Baddies," "Baddies ATL," "Star" and "Empire."
What we don't know:
Additional details about the allegations were not immediately available.
What's next:
Tuesday's court appearance comes as the criminal case against Favors moves forward.