$25K scholarship helps DeKalb student pursue medical dream

The Brief A Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta member from DeKalb County received a $25,000 college scholarship. Charlaye D. was one of just 15 students selected nationwide from more than 500 applicants. After living with sickle cell disease, she plans to study pre-med and hopes to attend medical school to help others with the disease.



A DeKalb County student who has spent her life battling sickle cell disease is heading to college with a $25,000 scholarship — and plans to use her experience to help others.

What we know:

Charlaye D., a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, received the scholarship through the Panda Cares Scholarship Program. She was one of only 15 students selected nationwide from a pool of more than 500 applicants.

The scholarship will help Charlie become the first person in her family to attend college.

Turning a challenge into a career

What they're saying:

Charlaye plans to follow a pre-med track this fall, with the long-term goal of attending medical school and helping patients with sickle cell disease.

She said medical school had always been something she wanted to pursue but previously wasn't sure she could afford.

"Medical school really wasn't something — like, it's always something that I wanted to do, but it wasn't something that I could financially consider," Charlaye said. "But now that I have this scholarship, I am now able to consider it."

The scholarship program is also awarding 300 other Boys & Girls Clubs members across the country scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.