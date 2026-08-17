Georgia 2026 election: Registration opens for absentee ballots

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The Brief Georgia voters can begin requesting absentee ballots Monday, Aug. 17, for the Nov. 3 general election. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5, and in-person early voting runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by Oct. 23, and completed ballots generally must reach county election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day.



Georgia's November general election is still more than two months away, but one of the first major voting deadlines has arrived.

What we know:

Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, registered Georgia voters can request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. Under state law, voters can request an absentee ballot up to 78 days before an election.

The opening of absentee ballot applications kicks off a series of important dates for voters, including the registration deadline, the start of in-person early voting and the deadline to request a mail ballot.

How to request an absentee ballot in Georgia

What you can do:

Georgia does not require voters to provide a reason for voting absentee. Voters can request a ballot even if they will be in their home county on Election Day.

An absentee ballot application requires identifying information, including the voter's name, date of birth, registered address and county. Applicants generally must provide a Georgia driver's license or state identification number. Voters without one can submit another acceptable form of identification. The application must also include the voter's signature.

Applications can be submitted to the appropriate county election office. Georgia also offers an online absentee ballot application portal.

Request a Georgia absentee ballot

When will absentee ballots be mailed?

What's next:

County election officials can begin mailing absentee ballots to most voters on Oct. 5, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's 2026 election calendar. Military and overseas voters operate under a different timetable.

Voters who plan to return their ballot through the mail should leave enough time for it to reach their county election office.

Completed absentee ballots generally must be received by county election officials no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters can also return absentee ballots using an authorized ballot drop box where available or deliver them to their county election office.

When is the deadline to request an absentee ballot?

What we know:

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election is Friday, Oct. 23.

Georgia requires absentee ballot requests to be made at least 11 days before an election. Voters who miss the deadline can still cast a ballot in person during early voting or on Election Day if they are eligible.

When does early voting begin in Georgia?

In-person advance voting for the general election begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, and continues through Friday, Oct. 30.

Georgia's early voting period includes two Saturdays. Counties can also offer Sunday voting. During advance voting, voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location in the county where they are registered.

Early voting locations and hours vary by county.

Important Georgia election dates

Aug. 17: First day to request an absentee ballot

Oct. 5: Voter registration deadline

Oct. 5: Counties can begin mailing absentee ballots to most voters

Oct. 13: In-person early voting begins

Oct. 23: Deadline to request an absentee ballot

Oct. 30: Last day of in-person early voting

Nov. 3: Election Day; polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 1: General election runoff, if required

How to check your voter information

Georgia voters can use the state's My Voter Page to check their registration status, find early voting locations, locate their Election Day polling place and view a sample ballot. The system can also be used to check absentee ballot information.

Georgia My Voter Page

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters casting ballots in person that day must go to their assigned polling place. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.