Georgia voters decide David Scott's successor in runoff Tuesday
ATLANTA - Voters in Georgia's 13th Congressional District will decide Tuesday who will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott's term.
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What we know:
Former Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair and Marcye Scott, the late congressman's daughter, advanced to the runoff and are the two finalists for the seat.
PREVIOUS: Georgia District 13 election: Marcye Scott advances to runoff
A short stay in Congress
What's next:
The winner will serve only the remainder of David Scott's current term.
Blair received about 38% of the vote in the July 28 all-party special election and Scott received about 46%. A runoff is needed when no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote.
Neither Blair nor Marcye Scott is running for the next full term in Congress, which begins Jan. 3. That means Tuesday's winner will hold the seat for just a few months before a separately elected representative takes office.
Polls are open Tuesday for voters in the 13th Congressional District. The district includes parts of the following counties: Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale.