Georgia voters decide David Scott's successor in runoff Tuesday

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The Brief Voters in Georgia's 13th Congressional District head to the polls Tuesday for a special runoff election. Everton Blair and Marcye Scott are competing to serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott's term. Neither candidate is running for the next full term, which begins Jan. 3.



Voters in Georgia's 13th Congressional District will decide Tuesday who will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott's term.

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What we know:

Former Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair and Marcye Scott, the late congressman's daughter, advanced to the runoff and are the two finalists for the seat.

PREVIOUS: Georgia District 13 election: Marcye Scott advances to runoff

A short stay in Congress

What's next:

The winner will serve only the remainder of David Scott's current term.

Blair received about 38% of the vote in the July 28 all-party special election and Scott received about 46%. A runoff is needed when no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote.

Neither Blair nor Marcye Scott is running for the next full term in Congress, which begins Jan. 3. That means Tuesday's winner will hold the seat for just a few months before a separately elected representative takes office.

Polls are open Tuesday for voters in the 13th Congressional District. The district includes parts of the following counties: Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale.