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Georgia voters decide David Scott's successor in runoff Tuesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia Politics
Published August 25, 2026 6:52 AM EDT
Published August 25, 2026 6:52 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Voters in Georgia's 13th Congressional District head to the polls Tuesday for a special runoff election.
    • Everton Blair and Marcye Scott are competing to serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott's term.
    • Neither candidate is running for the next full term, which begins Jan. 3.

ATLANTA - Voters in Georgia's 13th Congressional District will decide Tuesday who will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. David Scott's term.

PREVIOUS: Ga Congressman David Scott dies at 80

What we know:

Former Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair and Marcye Scott, the late congressman's daughter, advanced to the runoff and are the two finalists for the seat.

PREVIOUS: Georgia District 13 election: Marcye Scott advances to runoff

A short stay in Congress

What's next:

The winner will serve only the remainder of David Scott's current term.

Blair received about 38% of the vote in the July 28 all-party special election and Scott received about 46%. A runoff is needed when no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote. 

Neither Blair nor Marcye Scott is running for the next full term in Congress, which begins Jan. 3. That means Tuesday's winner will hold the seat for just a few months before a separately elected representative takes office.

Polls are open Tuesday for voters in the 13th Congressional District. The district includes parts of the following counties: Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale. 

The Source

  • Information for this story comes from the Georgia Secretary of State and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

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