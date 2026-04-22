Longtime Georgia Congressman David Scott dies at 80

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The Brief Georgia Congressman David Scott dies at age 80 after a long career. He served nearly 50 years in office, including two decades in Congress. Scott recently worked on health awareness legislation and local funding projects.



David Scott, a longtime Georgia congressman and former chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, has died at the age of 80 after nearly five decades in elected office.

What we know:

The Democrat had recently filed paperwork to seek a 13th term in Congress, even as he faced multiple challengers in an upcoming primary.

Born in South Carolina and raised in Florida, Scott built his life and political career in Georgia, where he and his wife operated a billboard advertising business. He began his time in public office in the 1970s, serving 28 years in the Georgia General Assembly before being elected to Congress in 2002.

Scott became the first Black chair of the House's powerful Agriculture Committee when he took the lead in 2020.

During his time in Washington, Scott became known as a centrist Democrat and a strong advocate for farmers, historically Black colleges and universities, and community programs. He routinely hosted job fairs and health events in his district, efforts that helped maintain strong voter support over the years.

In recent months, Rep. Scott remained active on Capitol Hill. He introduced bipartisan legislation to raise awareness about endometriosis and pushed for increased research, early diagnosis and treatment options for women affected by the condition.

He also outlined nearly $32 million in proposed federal funding for projects across his district, including upgrades to water systems, transportation, public safety infrastructure and health services.

Scott continued weighing in on major legislation, recently voicing opposition to a federal farm bill he said failed to adequately support farmers and protect food assistance programs.

His death marks the end of a lengthy political career that spanned local and national offices and left a lasting impact on Georgia and beyond.

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What we don't know:

At this time, a cause of death has not been released for Rep. Scott.

Statements about the death of David Scott

What they're saying:

Congressman David Scott's office released the following statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the unexpected passing of Congressman David Scott, Representative of Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District. Official communications will be shared by the Congressman’s staff in the coming days.

To the public, he was a devoted leader who spent more than 50 years serving his community, the state of Georgia, and the American people. Beyond his public services, he was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He will be remembered not only for his leadership but for his kindness, compassion, and enduring impact on those around him.

We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support. We respectfully ask that the family and his staff be afforded privacy as they grieve this incredibly difficult time."

Sen. Jon Ossoff released the following statement:

"Alisha and I join all Georgians in mourning the passing of Congressman David Scott.



"We send our deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Alfredia, his daughters Dayna and Marcye, the entire Scott family, and his entire staff during this difficult time.



"Congressman Scott devoted his life to public service and the State of Georgia, elected to the Georgia State House in 1974 and the State Senate in 1982 before being elected to Congress in 2002.



"The State of Georgia is a better place thanks to the service of Congressman Scott.



"May his memory be a blessing."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released the following:

The State of Georgia joins his family and those he represented for so many years in mourning the passing of Congressman David Scott. A devoted public servant, he served his state as a stalwart supporter of Georgia's agriculture industry — our largest economic driver. Our prayers are with his family, colleagues, and loved ones at this time.

Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement:



"Atlanta joins the state of Georgia in mourning the passing of Congressman David Scott, one of Georgia’s longest-serving voices in Washington D.C. and a tireless advocate for the people he served. For decades, he fought for Georgia farmers, advocated for our veterans and ensured his constituents were supported at the street level with job and health fairs, serving tens of thousands of Georgians over the years. His legacy is one of service, perseverance and deep commitment to this state. My thoughts are with his wife Alfredia Aaron, his children, extended family, his colleagues, and all who were impacted by his work."

Rep. Nikema Williams released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague, Congressman David Scott. He devoted his life to public service and never wavered in his commitment to lifting up the voices of those in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and communities across our state and country. As the first Black Chair of the House Agriculture Committee in the United States House of Representatives, he leaves a legacy of working to expand our agricultural sector, make food more affordable, ending hunger and supporting our nations Historically Black Colleges and Universities."

"Throughout my career, I had the privilege of working alongside him—from my days at Planned Parenthood to the Democratic Party to serving together on the House Financial Services Committee. He was always generous with his time, steady in his support, and committed to our shared mission to serve the people of Georgia."

"Leslie, Carter, and I are keeping Congressman Scott’s entire family, especially his wife of 57 years, Mrs. Alfredia Aaron Scott, friends, staff, and constituents in our prayers as we mourn this loss and honor his remarkable legacy of service to Georgia and beyond."

Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia released the following statement:

"The passing of Chairman David Scott is sad for all of the state of Georgia. I was proud to have served with him on the House Agriculture Committee and proud of the many years we shared together in the House. He will be remembered for his tireless service to our state and for his leadership in Washington, D.C. Go rest high on that mountain, Chairman Scott."

Dr. Everton Blair, who was hoping to replace Scott, released the following statement about his opponent:

"Today, politics fades and humanity remains.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman David Scott. For more than two decades, he answered the call to serve the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District with dedication and conviction, and his legacy of public service spans a lifetime of leadership — from the Georgia General Assembly to the halls of the United States Congress.

"My prayers are with Mrs. Alfredia Aaron Scott, the entire Scott family, and all of Congressman Scott’s loved ones as they mourn this loss. My thoughts are also with his dedicated staff and every resident of the 13th District who called him their Congressman. A community grieves today, and we grieve alongside it.

"Our community will come together and build upon his legacy. May his family be surrounded by love, may his staff be held with gratitude, and may the people of this district find comfort in the knowledge that his service mattered. Rest in peace, Congressman."

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Nicole Love Henrickson issued the following statement:

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman David Scott. He dedicated his life to public service and served the people of Georgia with passion and purpose for many years, including residents in portions of Gwinnett County."

"His legacy of leadership and commitment to community will be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, staff, and all those mourning his loss."

Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio released the following statement:

"Kelly and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Representative David Scott. For over 20 years, he served his constituents in Georgia with honor and grace. We will be keeping his loved ones in our prayers."

Rep. Katherine Clark of Virginia released the following statement:

Congressman David Scott was a stalwart champion for working families and farmers, in his beloved Georgia and across the country. He made history as the first African American Chair of the House Agriculture Committee. Under his leadership, Democrats fought to strengthen our agricultural communities, reduce hunger, and bring the American Dream within reach of everyone. I'm praying for his wife Alfredia, their children, and their grandchildren during this difficult time.

The Source Information for the above story came from David Scott's website.



