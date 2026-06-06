Dead body found in northwest Atlanta, police say

The Brief Atlanta police launched a death investigation after locating a deceased person Saturday afternoon. Authorities found the body inside a northwest Atlanta neighborhood along Stafford Street NW. Investigators have not disclosed the identity of the person or a potential cause of death.



Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a home Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that officers found a deceased person in the 200 block of Stafford Street Northwest on Saturday afternoon. The specific location where authorities discovered the body appears to be a home.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the person found inside the home. Police did not disclose additional information regarding how the person died, and investigators have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected in the death.