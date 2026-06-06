Spectrum worker charged after ramming Henry County court gate

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The Brief An internet service provider employee was arrested after a work truck crashed into a security gate at the Henry County Superior Court facility. Pierre Purys faces charges including interference with government property after leaving the scene of the early morning collision. Deputies arrested Purys following an investigation into extensive gate damage off John Frank Ward Boulevard.



A Spectrum employee faces charges after authorities said he crashed a company work truck into a Henry County courthouse security gate and drove away early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Pierre Purys, a Spectrum employee, was arrested after he allegedly drove a company work truck into a security gate at the Henry County Superior Court facility.

The collision happened around 3:39 a.m. off of John Frank Ward Boulevard, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Pierre Purys was charged after allegedly ramming a Henry Court courthouse security gate on June 6, 2026. (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)

The gate collapsed onto a county-owned vehicle parked inside the secured area after the crash, causing extensive damage.

Authorities said Purys left the area without notifying court personnel, law enforcement, or facility staff.

The McDonough Police Department initially alerted the Henry County Sheriff's Office to the hit-and-run. Deputies booked Purys on charges of interference with government property and hit-and-run: duty of a driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.

What they're saying:

"The security of our courthouse facilities is a responsibility we take seriously," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. "I am proud of the swift work of our deputies and partner agencies in identifying and apprehending the suspect, and we will continue to hold individuals accountable for actions that threaten public property and public safety."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused Purys to drive into the secured gates. Investigators have not released an official dollar estimate for the damage done to the gate or the county vehicle.