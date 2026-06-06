Driver killed by police after flipping SUV during chase
Cobb County police officers shot and killed a 43-year-old driver who crashed an SUV and fired a gun during a confrontation late Friday night on Windy Hill Road.
Fatal Cobb County confrontation
What we know:
Officers attempted a routine traffic stop on a dark Cadillac SUV that was being driven recklessly before Hill sped away. The driver quickly lost control and flipped the vehicle into a residential yard.
Initially, the driver stayed inside the flipped vehicle and ignored commands to get out. When the man tried to climb out of the SUV holding a gun, he fired his weapon, prompting officers to return fire.
What we don't know:
While authorities confirmed Gregory Hill, Jr. was struck at least once, it remains unclear exactly how many total shots were fired during both rounds of gunfire. The exact motive behind Hill's initial decision to flee from the traffic stop remains under investigation.
Officials have not stated exactly what caused Hill to lose control of the vehicle. Police have also not disclosed what initially triggered the reckless driving behavior.
The night's events
Timeline:
- Friday, 10:22 p.m.: Officers try to pull over a reckless Cadillac SUV on Windy Hill Road.
- Friday, 10:24 p.m.: Hill crashes near Osborne Court, fires shots at arriving officers, and prompts a SWAT response.
- Friday night escalation: Police negotiate with the barricaded driver for 90 minutes until he shows a weapon, leading an officer to shoot and kill him.
- Saturday morning: GBI agents process the active scene to collect weapons and physical evidence.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
What's next:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case to conduct an independent review of the shooting. No police officers suffered injuries during the sequence of events.
Once GBI agents finish reviewing the evidence, they will send their final case file to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors will then review the findings to determine the next legal steps.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Cobb County Police Department news release detailing the timing and official response, as well as FOX 5's reporting on the scene.