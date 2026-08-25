Beloved comic shop finds new home after Northlake Mall exit

The Brief Challenges Games and Comics has found a new home after its owner was told to leave Northlake Mall. Owner Tony Cade is relocating the store to Northlake Festival Shopping Center in Tucker. Customers helped with the move by launching GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for relocation expenses.



A popular gathering place for metro Atlanta gamers, comic book fans and pop culture enthusiasts has found a new home after being forced to leave Northlake Mall.

What we know:

Antonio Cade, owner of Challenges Games and Comics, is moving the store to Northlake Festival Shopping Center on Lavista Road in Tucker, near Kroger and Red Lobster.

The move comes after Cade said he was given 30 days in early June to pack up and leave Northlake Mall, where the store had operated for about three years.

Customers help save the shop

Local perspective:

According to Decaturish, Cade eventually received an additional 30 days to move out of the mall. The extra time allowed him to secure the new location.

Customers also rallied around the longtime business, launching GoFundMe campaigns that raised money to help cover moving expenses.

Challenges Games and Comics has served as more than a retail store, providing a gathering space for people interested in comics, tabletop games and other parts of gaming and pop culture.

The store's website now lists its new location at Northlake Festival Shopping Center.