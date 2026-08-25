Why a North Georgia town meant so much to Dolly Parton

The Brief North Georgia fans and locals gathered in Ringgold to lay flowers at a mural for country music icon Dolly Parton. Ringgold is where Parton and her husband of nearly 59 years, Carl Dean, eloped on May 30, 1966. Community members expressed deep heartbreak over the singer's passing, remembering her lifelong connection to the city.



Community members and fans gathered in North Georgia to mourn country music legend Dolly Parton after her passing, honoring the city where her marriage began.

Locals and fans from far away laid flowers beneath a giant mural of Dolly Parton in Ringgold.

Honoring Dolly Parton

The backstory:

Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, eloped in the city just over the Tennessee border on May 30, 1966, because they could get a marriage license and marry on the same day. Parton was just 20 and her husband 23.

They were married at First Baptist Church. Only her mother, Avie Lee, the minister and the minister's wife were present.

Parton's record label had not wanted her to reveal her wedding plans as they worried about record sales.

In interviews, Parton would often remark how she loved the name Ringgold because a "ring of gold" was a fitting name for a wedding destination.

The couple would regularly return to the North Georgia town over the decades they were together. They would often celebrate wedding anniversaries, vow renewals, and even picnic at the church.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's ties to Georgia

‘A real love story’

What they're saying:

Ringgold resident Heidi Rodrick said, "This little town is where a real love story started."

Fans shared deep sadness over the news, including Joshua Smith, who said he had to pull over into a Lowe's parking lot to cry after hearing she passed away.

Smith recalled shouting to Parton during a past meeting, where she replied, "I will always love you."

READ MORE: Georgians mourn Dolly Parton

Parton's Ringgold roots

Why you should care:

Parton and Dean remained married for nearly 59 years until his death in 2025.

Local residents believed Parton's health declined following her husband's death, noting she had recently mentioned neglecting her own health while caring for him.