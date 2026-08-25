Tributes pour in across Georgia following Dolly Parton's death

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The Brief Georgia leaders, civil rights groups, and venues are honoring country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton following her passing. Gov. Brian Kemp called Parton an "American treasure," while organizations like The Carter Center and The King Center praised her unmatched legacy of service and compassion. Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced the theme park will remain open as Parton wished, reminding fans that "the show must go on"



Georgia leaders, civil rights organizations and local venues are paying tribute to country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton following the news of her passing at age 80.

Her family announced her passing on Tuesday through a social media post, honoring her legacy.

Dolly’s special connection to Georgia

The backstory:

Beyond her performances across the state, Parton held a deeply personal connection to North Georgia. On May 30, 1966, a 20-year-old Dolly Parton crossed the Tennessee state line into Ringgold, Georgia, where she married her longtime husband, Carl Dean, at Ringgold Baptist Church.

RELATED STORY: Legendary Dolly Parton remembered for her Georgia ties

Ringgold Mayor Kelly Bomar Statement

What they're saying:

Today, our hearts are heavy in Ringgold as we join the world in mourning the loss of a true American icon, global treasure, and beloved music legend Dolly Parton.

While the world knew her for her extraordinary voice, timeless songwriting, boundless generosity, and joyful spirit, Ringgold will always hold a deeply personal piece of her story. On May 30, 1966, a young Dolly Parton walked into Ringgold First Baptist Church alongside the love of her life, Carl Dean, to say, "I do." They chose our small town because it offered them a quiet and sweet place to begin their journey together. Their marriage would go on to stand as a testament to devotion for nearly six decades.

Dolly’s connection to Ringgold remains a source of immense pride for our community. Every year, visitors travel to our city to see where that love story began, or to take a selfie with our Dolly mural. Her legacy inspired our town's annual "Dolly Day" festival and Dolly Dash, a celebration in which our neighbors come together in music and community spirit to honor the indelible mark she left on our home. Her grace, humility, and faith have always mirrored the very best of Ringgold.

Dolly Parton gave so much to the world, not only through her music, but also through her unwavering dedication to literacy, humanitarian work, and lifting others up. She taught us how to lead with a warm heart and leave the world better than we found it.

On behalf of the City Council and the residents of Ringgold, I offer our deepest condolences to the Parton and Dean families, her friends, and her millions of fans across the globe. Ringgold was honored to play a small role in her incredible life, and her memory will forever live in the heart of our town.

May she rest in peace.

Gov. Kemp statement

Dolly Parton, her exceptional talent and voice, and the kindness she demonstrated throughout her life and career are American treasures. As a daughter of a neighboring state, her loss is felt all the more in the South where she was so deeply loved. Her impact on this Earth reached far beyond the music industry, and her life and legacy will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.



She will be greatly missed, and the prayers of our family are with her loved ones and the entire State of Tennessee that proudly calls her their own.

The Carter Center

The Carter Center mourns the loss of Dolly Parton — a legendary artist and dedicated humanitarian whose talent and generosity touched the lives of millions. Her legacy of compassion and service will inspire generations to come. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the fans who will always love her.

The Carter Center posted a photo of the Carters and Dolly Parton in honor of her death on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Credit: The Carter Center)

Bernice King

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dolly Parton.

Her extraordinary voice entertained and brought joy to generations, and she used her influence beyond music to affirm human dignity, inclusion, and the importance of treating people with love and respect. Through her commitment to literacy, she also opened doors of possibility for children around the world.

In 2023, I had the privilege of honoring Dolly on behalf of The King Center as our Christine King Farris "Legacy of Service in Education" honoree.

My prayers are with her family, loved ones, and all who were touched by her light.

Lawrenceville Council member Bruce Johnson

R.I.P. Dolly Parton.

Probably the most beloved celebrity in our country. What an amazing legacy.

These photos were taken at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast when I worked there while Dolly was in town doing some filming. These photos were taken in her personal motorhome.

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Dolly Parton was a one-of-a-kind cultural force. Beyond the joy her extraordinary talent brought to millions, she used her platform to spread kindness, promote literacy, and champion human rights.

This past weekend, we held a rally in Ringgold, the Georgia community where Dolly and her beloved husband, Carl, were married nearly 60 years ago. The mere mention of her name brought smiles to faces throughout the crowd—a beautiful reminder that her life’s story is woven into the history of our great state and will forever be a source of pride.

Keisha and Derek join people around the world in mourning her passing and celebrating the extraordinary life she lived. Her music, generosity, and unmistakable spirit will live on for generations.

Rick Jackson

Dolly Parton was a trailblazer in music and film. She was also a passionate advocate for children's literacy and foster children, who are too often forgotten. Her Imagination Library books helped countless children learn to read at an early age, including right here in Georgia.

America has lost one of its best. Our prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

City of South Fulton Police Department

Twin

For generations, Dolly Parton’s music has been riding shotgun with America…through long nights, early mornings, road trips, heartbreaks… and PLENTY of miles behind the wheel of a patrol car.

For more than six decades, she gave the world unforgettable music, laughter, and a whole lot of heart. But beyond the rhinestones and legendary songs was something even bigger: kindness

Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, millions of children received books, opportunities, and a reminder that doing good for people never goes out of style.

From those of us who wear the badge in South Fulton, thank you for the music, the memories, the smiles, and for showing the world that a little kindness really can go a long way.

They just don’t make ’em like Dolly anymore Twin

"I will always love you."

Rest well, Dolly.

Georgia Tech

Dolly Parton once took the stage at Georgia Tech’s Alexander Memorial Coliseum on October 22, 1977. Today, we remember a legend and celebrate the lasting legacy she leaves behind.

University of Georgia Coach Kirby Smart

Some voices become part of the soundtrack of our lives.

Dolly Parton gave the world more than music. She gave us joy, kindness, laughter, faith, and a reminder that you can accomplish incredible things without ever forgetting where you came from.

Today, Dawg Nation tips its hat to a Tennessee legend.

Thank you for the songs. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for being Dolly.

Grab a Memorial Tee here https://thegeorgiabulldawgs.com/.../dolly-parton-memorial...

Rest easy, Dolly Parton. Your music will play forever.

Gas South District

Today, we remember a true legend

Dolly Parton’s music and kindness touched generations of fans, and we’re grateful that she once shared that spirit with us here at Gas South Arena.

Thank you for the memories, Dolly.

Berry's Tree Farm

RIP Dolly Parton.

You were one of our favorites. Thanks for all you did for everyone.

Pictured are REAL Christmas Trees on the filming set of Dolly's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love TV show that was filmed in Covington, GA in 2016. We were very honored to supply 75 REAL Georgia-grown Christmas trees for the project.

National leaders, entertainers mourn loss of Dolly Parton

President Donald Trump

Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Kamala Harris

Dolly Parton was a true American icon. First introduced to the world as a "little girl from up in East Tennessee," she became a global superstar.



Her career accolades included 11 Grammy awards, an Emmy, an honorary Oscar, and — my favorite — more than 300 million books sent to millions of children around the world through her Imagination Library. All at once she was kind, modest, and funny. With her music, her philanthropy, and her style, Dolly was one of one.



Doug and I send our prayers to her family, friends, and all those who have been touched by her magic. We will always love you, Dolly.

Dollywood

With heavy hearts, the Dollywood family mourns the passing of our beloved Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton. Everyone at Dollywood shares the sorrow of countless people around the world touched by Dolly’s warmth, wisdom and generous spirit.

Dolly’s heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness—a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams.

"The greatest privilege of my life has been helping Dolly bring her dreams to life at Dollywood," said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. "Dolly’s heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward. Her legacy will continue to shine in every melody sung, every smile shared and every dream kindled within these gates."

Dolly’s enduring legacy extends beyond her music and generosity to her remarkable work ethic—an inspiration to people everywhere. In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle -- "the show must go on." Together, we honor her by carrying forward her message of love, perseverance, and hope.

Those wishing to give in honor of Dolly may consider making a gift to the organization she was so deeply passionate about, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

RELATED STORY: Dolly Parton: Fellow singers, actors, and elected officials remember the global superstar

Dionne Warwick

"The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him. Dolly, a true child of God, is in the best hands now. Resting in peace. I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. Sincere heartfelt condolences to Danny, family and those who knew her. My heart is heavy."