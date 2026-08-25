2 Hall deputies caught running unauthorized Flock searches

The Brief Hall County Sheriff's Office fired investigator Justin Brown after an internal audit revealed he misused the agency's Flock camera system. The Hall County Sheriff's Office also fired investigator Michael Atkins after an internal audit revealed he used the agency's Flock Safety System for personal reasons. Officials referred the matter to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a criminal probe.



Two Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies lost their jobs after an internal audit revealed misuse of the agency's Flock Safety System.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff's Office fired investigator Justin Brown on Aug. 19 after an internal investigation revealed he violated agency policy by misusing the agency's Flock camera system.

A self-initiated audit of the system uncovered that Brown used the camera network to perform unauthorized searches on at least two license plate numbers.

Investigators determined the searches had no legitimate law enforcement purpose.

Brown had been employed with the agency since Dec. 2022.

The sheriff's office referred the case to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation.

"This action is an embarrassment to our agency," Hall County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau Major Brad Parks said. "We fully understand these choices increase mistrust when it comes to Flock use. The system is a valuable tool, instrumental in helping our men and women catch criminals, such as recent murder suspect Antwane Thurmond; however, we are committed only to its proper use for legitimate law enforcement purposes."

2nd deputy caught

Another internal audit revealed that former investigator Michael Atkins accessed the agency's license plate recognition database for personal matters.

Investigators determined Atkins logged into the Flock Safety System on at least four separate occasions for reasons unrelated to law enforcement work.

Sheriff Gerald Couch's office terminated Atkins on Monday, Aug. 24, ending his employment with the agency that began in Dec. 2012.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified who owned the license plates that Brown and Atkins searched.

Authorities have not released details on what personal intentions prompted Brown to run the unauthorized searches.

Sheriff's office representatives have not announced whether Atkins will face criminal charges or additional professional discipline regarding the policy violations.

The GBI has not disclosed what potential criminal charges Brown could face as the investigation continues.