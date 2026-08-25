Police search for suspect after E-bike stolen outside Krog Street Market

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The Brief An E-bike was stolen outside 99 Krog Street NE in the late afternoon of Aug. 18, according to police Investigators released photos of the individual suspected of taking the bike. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify an individual accused of stealing an E-bike outside a popular Inman Park commercial center earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 18 on Krog Street NE, according to police.

Investigators said the victim parked their E-bike outside the location. Surveillance photos captured an individual exiting the facility before allegedly stealing the bike.

The Atlanta Police Department's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit is leading the investigation and released photos to help locate the individual they believe is responsible.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided an estimated monetary value or specific brand/model description for the stolen E-bike.

Police have not disclosed which direction the individual went after allegedly taking the bike.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visit online at www.stopcrimeatl.org . Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.