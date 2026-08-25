Gas South Arena: $175 million renovation project kicks off Sept. 3

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The Brief Gas South Arena Plaza will host a groundbreaking event for a $175 million renovation project on Sept. 3. The massive expansion plans to introduce a 1,000-space parking deck, premium loge seating and exclusive fan spaces by 2028. Project leaders expect modernized high-definition digital displays and updated technology to reduce concession wait times across the venue.



A $175 million upgrade to Gas South Arena begins Sept. 3, bringing enhanced premium spaces, high-tech features and new parking by early 2028, according to venue officials.

Gas South District redevelopment

What we know:

Crews will break ground on the multi-million-dollar transformation Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Gas South Arena Plaza. The extensive multi-year project includes constructing a 1,000-space parking deck to improve access for event attendees.

Plans highlight expanded premium hospitality spaces outfitted with custom bars, exclusive gathering spaces and upscale food offerings.

Upgrades will also feature upgraded loge seating, private suites and a premium club that utilizes Personal Seat Licenses, giving fans exclusive rights to buy season tickets. Modernized high-definition digital displays will overhaul the arena's signage, alongside revamped concession tech to reduce line wait times.

Project timeline and leadership

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released specific phasing details for individual construction projects ahead of the target early 2028 completion date.

Gas South District CEO Stan Hall, alongside leaders from the Gwinnett County Commissioners and the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, will participate in the ceremonial kickoff.