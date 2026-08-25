New video shows over 40 pounds of meth found during I-85 traffic stop

The Brief Coweta County deputies seized over 40 pounds of meth left in a trash bag on a car back seat. Antoine Standifer, 48, faces meth trafficking charges and is held without bond in the Coweta County Jail. Authorities also recovered Xanax and Oxycodone tablets during the traffic stop.



A traffic stop in Coweta County led to one of the largest drug busts in recent local memory after deputies found more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine sitting on a vehicle's back seat.

Coweta County meth bust

What we know:

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 85 and found a big black trash bag plunked on the back seat. Inside the bag, searching deputies recognized the size and heft of over 40 pounds of methamphetamine.

Coweta County deputies recovered nearly 50 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on I-85 in July. (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Body camera footage shows the moment a deputy turned to the suspect, noticing he looked like a man about to run before taking him into custody.

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Antoine Standifer and charged him with trafficking in meth as well as other drug charges.

Antoine Decarlos Standifer booking photo (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they also found Xanax and Oxycodone tablets. Standifer is being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond.

I-85 traffic stop investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what initially prompted the traffic stop on I-85. It remains unknown where Standifer was traveling to or the source of the recovered drugs.