Man charged with fraud in Athens sexual assault case

The Brief Officers arrested an Athens man Tuesday in connection with an ongoing downtown sexual assault investigation near City Hall. Authorities charged 49-year-old Timothy Evans with card theft, card fraud and identity fraud following the late-week incident. Investigators continue to review the case and urge anyone with relevant details to contact local detectives.



Police arrested a 49-year-old man Tuesday during an investigation into a reported sexual assault near City Hall in downtown Athens.

What we know:

Officers responded to a local hospital Saturday after a victim reported a possible sexual assault that happened overnight last Friday near City Hall.

Detectives identified a person of interest during the initial probe and arrested Timothy Evans of Athens on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: UGA student reports sexual battery near Athens City Hall

Police charged Evans with financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed the specific details surrounding the encounter or released information about potential additional suspects.

Authorities noted that the investigation remains active and additional charges may be coming as detectives gather more evidence.